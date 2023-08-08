MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: If a team should be successful, you can’t only rely on one player, says Australia coach on Kerr’s return from injury

Australia was dealt a “massive boost” as Sam Kerr made her comeback during the 2-0 win over Denmark that took the Matildas into the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals

Published : Aug 08, 2023 18:15 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP

Australia was dealt a “massive boost” as Sam Kerr made her comeback during the 2-0 win over Denmark that took the Matildas into the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals “For (other) teams looking ahead it’s pretty scary to know that she’s back in the team,” forward Caitlin Foord insists. “You guys know how much I love working with Sam,” says coach Tony Gustavsson, adding, “but it’s a team effort and a team tournament.”

“What I think is important is, if a team should be successful, you can’t only rely on one player. I do not say this out of disrespect for Sam, because you guys know how much I love working with Sam and how much I say she’s the best forward in the world, but I think Sam coming back now could be a good thing, in the sense that we don’t need to look at her taking over and having everything on her shoulder. It’s a team effort and a team tournament.” said Gustavsson.

“I got very nervous. I didn’t see the slip until she was on the floor, but when I saw that, obviously you get... Then straight away communicated: how are you doing? Do you need to come off? Are you good? She wanted to stay on, so hopefully that means she’s ok, but I don’t want to jump to any conclusions here. I want to respect the process; we’ll check in on her and see how she feels. I’ll get my experts around me once again, have a meeting tomorrow and do a review.” he remarked on Kerr’s slip during the Denmark game.

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Sam Kerr /

Tony Gustavsson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: If a team should be successful, you can’t only rely on one player, says Australia coach on Kerr’s return from injury
    AFP
  2. Indian Football Calendar, Men: AFC Asian Cup, Merdeka Cup, Indian Super League lined up in 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian football Asian Games schedule: Sunil Chhetri and Co. to start against China; Blue Tigresses face Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: James apologises to fans after red card against Nigeria
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 8: Para shooting events to be included in national championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. WATCH: If a team should be successful, you can’t only rely on one player, says Australia coach on Kerr’s return from injury
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: James apologises to fans after red card against Nigeria
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Colombia edges Jamaica 1-0 to set up England quarterfinal
    AFP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: For Nigeria’s Super Falcons, a narrow exit is the start of a journey, not the end
    AP
  5. A step too far - Lauren James shown a red card in England’s Women’s World Cup win over Nigeria
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: If a team should be successful, you can’t only rely on one player, says Australia coach on Kerr’s return from injury
    AFP
  2. Indian Football Calendar, Men: AFC Asian Cup, Merdeka Cup, Indian Super League lined up in 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian football Asian Games schedule: Sunil Chhetri and Co. to start against China; Blue Tigresses face Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: James apologises to fans after red card against Nigeria
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 8: Para shooting events to be included in national championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment