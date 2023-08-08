WATCH: If a team should be successful, you can’t only rely on one player, says Australia coach on Kerr’s return from injury

Australia was dealt a “massive boost” as Sam Kerr made her comeback during the 2-0 win over Denmark that took the Matildas into the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals “For (other) teams looking ahead it’s pretty scary to know that she’s back in the team,” forward Caitlin Foord insists. “You guys know how much I love working with Sam,” says coach Tony Gustavsson, adding, “but it’s a team effort and a team tournament.”

“What I think is important is, if a team should be successful, you can’t only rely on one player. I do not say this out of disrespect for Sam, because you guys know how much I love working with Sam and how much I say she’s the best forward in the world, but I think Sam coming back now could be a good thing, in the sense that we don’t need to look at her taking over and having everything on her shoulder. It’s a team effort and a team tournament.” said Gustavsson.

“I got very nervous. I didn’t see the slip until she was on the floor, but when I saw that, obviously you get... Then straight away communicated: how are you doing? Do you need to come off? Are you good? She wanted to stay on, so hopefully that means she’s ok, but I don’t want to jump to any conclusions here. I want to respect the process; we’ll check in on her and see how she feels. I’ll get my experts around me once again, have a meeting tomorrow and do a review.” he remarked on Kerr’s slip during the Denmark game.