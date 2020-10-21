FIFA World Cup 2022 publishes first Sustainability Progress Report

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has released the 'First Sustainability Progress Report', updating the stakeholders and the public on the progress made by FIFA, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC in 2019 regarding their five sustainability commitments, including human rights, diversity and environmental protection.

FIFA’s Head of Sustainability & Environment, Federico Addiechi, announced considerable progress has been made with the delivery of the 'Sustainability Strategy' for the next edition of the flagship event.

“The report reflects our joint commitment to accountability and our drive to contribute to the evolution of best practices in the field of sustainability management in sporting events,” Addiechi said.

Bodour Al-Meer, SC Sustainability & Environment Senior Manager, emphasised that sustainability remains at the core of their infrastructure and tournament operational planning.

He added, “By delivering a fully carbon neutral FIFA World Cup through various initiatives, we hope to set new standards for sustainable mega event hosting.”

Mahmoud Qutub, the SC’s Workers’ Welfare Executive Director, has reassured the stakeholders that Qatar is treating the workforce building the stadium with dignity and respect and that their health, safety and respect is of utmost importance to them.

“These workers play an important role in preparing Qatar to welcome the world in 2022 and their welfare is at the heart of the legacy this tournament will leave behind. Tangible changes in worker standards on our projects now serve as benchmarks across Qatar and the region,” he said.

A major achievement mentioned in the report includes the declaration of the Al Janoub Stadium as fully operational. The WC headquarters in Doha became the first office tower in the country to receive sustainable building certification for operations.

The majority of the Doha Metro network became fully operational, reducing road congestion, vehicle air and noise pollution and FIFA’s Anti-Discrimination Monitoring System being implemented at all 168 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying matches played in 2019 are some of the other key achievements.

Moreover, the first voluntary carbon-offsetting programme was established in the region and human rights and safety training was provided to over 2,000 police officers by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior in coordination with the SC’s security team.

An assessment was carried out of the tournament experience for disabled people and people with limited mobility at the Club World Cup Qatar 2019 and improvements were implemented accordingly.