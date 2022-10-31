Fifa World Cup

Cafu to visit Kolkata in FIFA World Cup build-up

Cafu will also be having a football workshop with budding young talents in the city, the organisers announced.

PTI
Kolkata 31 October, 2022 21:55 IST
Kolkata 31 October, 2022 21:55 IST
FILE PHOTO: Brazilian defender Cafu dodges past Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Kingston during the pre-quarterfinals against Ghana in Dortmund on 27 June 2006. 

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian defender Cafu dodges past Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Kingston during the pre-quarterfinals against Ghana in Dortmund on 27 June 2006.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Cafu will also be having a football workshop with budding young talents in the city, the organisers announced.

World Cup winning captain Cafu is set to visit football-mad Kolkata in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup, the Brazilian great said in a video message on Monday.

“Here is Captain Cafu see you see in India in November,” the two-time World Cup winner said in his video message.

“Kolkata is a very special place and I have heard that people of Bengal has huge Brazilian fan following,” he added.

Also Read
FIFA president Infantino: India has been a fantastic host of the U-17 Women’s World Cup

The 52-year-old will inaugurate the Kolkata Police Friendship Cup and play a charity match.

Cafu will also be having a football workshop with budding young talents in the city, the organisers announced.

Read more stories on Fifa World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us