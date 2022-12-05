News

Will Danilo play in Brazil vs South Korea Round of 16 match today?

Danilo, who was nursing an ankle injury sustained during Brazil’s Qatar 2022 opener against Serbia, was ruled out of the playing XI in the group games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Team Sportstar
05 December, 2022 19:54 IST
Brazil’s Danilo, left, Marquinhos, center, and Thiago Silva during a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha on Sunday.

Brazil’s Danilo, left, Marquinhos, center, and Thiago Silva during a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Andre Penner

Brazil defender Danilo, who trained with his side on the eve of the Round of 16 match against South Korea, is all but confirmed to feature in the starting lineup of the knockout game on Tuesday.

The Juventus right-back, who was nursing an ankle injury sustained during Brazil’s Qatar 2022 opener against Serbia, was ruled out of the playing XI of the five-time champion’s group games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Tite, the Selecao Canarinho coach, confirmed the development during the pre-match press conference. He said, “Danilo is fine and will be in the match... My preference is always to play my best players from the start.”

The 31-year-old will be expected to start in the left-back position in the absence of Alex Sandro, who is still recovering from the adductor injury. The other left-back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus, who sustained a knee injury against Cameroon, have been ruled out from the remainder of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Neymar, who had picked up an ankle injury as well, returns.

