FIFA World Cup: Qatar eliminated in group stage, becomes earliest ever host to be knocked out

Qatar lost its opening match against Ecuador and was bettered by Senegal on Friday.

Team Sportstar
25 November, 2022 23:27 IST
Qatar joins South Africa as the only host nations to not make it past the group stage at FIFA World Cup.

Qatar joins South Africa as the only host nations to not make it past the group stage at FIFA World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Qatar on Friday became the earliest host nation ever to be knocked out from the FIFA World Cup, after going down 3-1 against Senegal in its second Group A match. Netherlands’ 1-1 draw against Ecuador later in the day officially confirmed Qatar’s exit from the group.

The Middle Eastern country has now become only the second host after South Africa to be eliminated during the group stages. The Bafana Bafana were eliminated from the 2010 World Cup in the third round of matches in the group stage.

In Group A, Netherlands and Ecuador are tied on four points, while Senegal sits on three points.

More to follow...

