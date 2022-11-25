Qatar on Friday became the earliest host nation ever to be knocked out from the FIFA World Cup, after going down 3-1 against Senegal in its second Group A match. Netherlands’ 1-1 draw against Ecuador later in the day officially confirmed Qatar’s exit from the group.

The Middle Eastern country has now become only the second host after South Africa to be eliminated during the group stages. The Bafana Bafana were eliminated from the 2010 World Cup in the third round of matches in the group stage.

In Group A, Netherlands and Ecuador are tied on four points, while Senegal sits on three points.

More to follow...