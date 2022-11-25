England vs USA Live streaming info, FIFA World Cup: Preview, head to head, form, predicted XI

PREVIEW

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough, so the saying goes, and the young guns of England and the United States added credence to that theory with eye-catching performances in their opening games at the World Cup this week.

On Friday the two nations meet in Al Khor where England’s Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka will try to match the levels they reached in a 6-2 victory over Iran which put Gareth Southgate’s side in command of Group B.

England is yet to beat the United States in World Cup meetings, suffering an unthinkable loss in 1950 that was regarded at the time as a national humiliation and playing out a 1-1 draw in South Africa in 2010.

But the team will be oozing confidence after an emphatic return to form in their opening rout of Iran after a six-match winless streak, a game in which 19-year-old midfielder Bellingham scored the opener and 21-year-old Saka struck twice.

Meanwhile, USA is coming to the fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Wales.

-Reuters

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 11 | England: 8 | USA: 2 | Draw: 1

FORM

England

Won 6-2 vs Iran

Drew 3-3 vs Germany

Lost 0-1 vs Italy

Lost 0-4 vs Hungary

Drew 0-0 vs Italy

USA

Drew 1-1 vs Wales

Drew 0-0 vs Saudi Arabia

Lost 0-2 vs Japan

Drew 1-1 vs El Salvador

Won 5-0 vs Grenada

PREDICTED XI

England: Pickford - Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw - Rice, Bellingham - Saka, Mount, Sterling - Kane

USA: Turner - Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, A. Robinson - McKennie, Adams, Musah - Weah, Sargent, Pulisic

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When will the England vs USA match kick-off?

The England vs USA match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, November 26.

Where will the England vs USA match kick-off?

The England vs USA match will kick-off at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Where can you watch the England vs USA match in India?

The England vs USA match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the England vs USA match outside India?

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.