FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group G standings after Matchday 5: Brazil leads chart after a win over Serbia

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: Brazil beat Serbia to take home all three points, while Switzerland edged past Cameroon to hold the second position in Group G.

Team Sportstar
25 November, 2022 09:26 IST
Richarlison celebrates after scoring Brazil’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match against Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A second-half brace by Richarlison, including a stunning overhead scissor kick, gave tournament favourite Brazil a 2-0 win over Serbia in its opening FIFA World Cup 2022 game at the Lusail Stadium on Thursday. With this win, Brazil topped Group G.

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group H standings after Matchday 5

In another match, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 to hold the second position on the points table.

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil1100202
2Switzerland11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4Serbia100102-20

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :


