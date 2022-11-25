FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group G standings after Matchday 5: Brazil leads chart after a win over Serbia

A second-half brace by Richarlison, including a stunning overhead scissor kick, gave tournament favourite Brazil a 2-0 win over Serbia in its opening FIFA World Cup 2022 game at the Lusail Stadium on Thursday. With this win, Brazil topped Group G.

In another match, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 to hold the second position on the points table.

Group G standings: