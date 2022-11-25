FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group H standings after Matchday 5: Portugal leads table with win over Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao scored as Portugal got its campaign off to a winning start at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group G standings after Matchday 5
Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups. The 37-year-old set the record with a 65th-minute penalty at the 974 Stadium in Doha, helping Fernando Santos’ team to a victory which moved it to the top of Group H, two points ahead of Uruguay and South Korea.
Group H standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ghana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0