FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group H standings after Matchday 5: Portugal leads table with win over Ghana

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2 to top Group H, while Uruguay and South Korea played out a draw.   

Team Sportstar
25 November, 2022 09:42 IST
Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with teammate Joao Felix after converting a penalty against Ghana during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match at the Stadium 974 in Qatar on November 24, 2022. 

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with teammate Joao Felix after converting a penalty against Ghana during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match at the Stadium 974 in Qatar on November 24, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP

Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao scored as Portugal got its campaign off to a winning start at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group G standings after Matchday 5

Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups. The 37-year-old set the record with a 65th-minute penalty at the 974 Stadium in Doha, helping Fernando Santos’ team to a victory which moved it to the top of Group H, two points ahead of Uruguay and South Korea.

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Portugal11003213
2South Korea10100001
3Uruguay10100001
4Ghana100123-10

