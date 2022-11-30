FIFA World Cup LIVE, November 30 updates: Messi’s Argentina eyes knockout berth vs Poland

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the build-up to matchday 11 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Four matches - Australia vs Denmark, Tunisia vs France, Poland vs Argentina and Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - will be played today. Superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski will be in action tonight.

Southgate hails England forward Rashford after win vs Wales

Gareth Southgate lavished praise on Marcus Rashford after England forward continued his purple patch by firing his country into the World Cup last 16 with a double in their 3-0 win against Wales on Tuesday.

Rashford put England on course for a last-16 clash with Senegal on Sunday as his superb free-kick broke the deadlock at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium - REPORT.

France eyes win vs Tunisia in final group match

Defending champion France has not won all three of its World Cup group matches since claiming its first title in 1998.

Tunisia hasn’t even won three matches in its World Cup history, but the team needs to beat France on Wednesday to have any chance of advancing to the round of 16 in Qatar. And Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri is feeling the pressure

“I’m not in Jalel’s position,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “But they will go for broke.”

Kadri said before the tournament it was his “personal mission” to advance past the group stage and hinted he would quit otherwise.

Watch: Marcus Rashford strikes twice vs Wales as England wins 3-0

Marcus Rashford made his third appearance in the FIFA World Cup count by scoring two remarkable goals that helped England hand Wales a 3-0 defeat on Tuesday night. Watch how he scored the goals.

FIFA World Cup Group D qualification scenarios

France beat Denmark 2-1 to break the champions curse and assure its place in the Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Australia defeated Tunisia 1-0 and bolstered its chances of making it past the group stage. These results from match day two meant that three teams remain in the hunt for the second qualification spot from the group.

While Australia is slightly ahead in the race, Denmark and Tunisia too have a shot at making it.

Here is how the points table looks before the game day

Australia looks to reach Last 16

Australia is looking to spark something special in a country where football often takes a backseat by reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup via its final Group D match against Denmark on Wednesday.

It is 16 years since a golden generation of players first got Australia got out of the group stage at the World Cup and forward Mathew Leckie said he hoped the 2022 vintage could produce something similar.

