France’s potential Round of 16 opponents: Who will Mbappe and Co take on in FIFA World Cup knockouts

France will next take on Tunisia on November 30 at the Education City stadium. If France finishes on top of Group D, it will take on the runner-up of Group C on December 4 at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Team Sportstar
30 November, 2022 09:54 IST
France’s forward Antoine Griezmann and France’s forward Kylian Mbappe take part in a training session at Al Sadd SC in Doha.

France’s forward Antoine Griezmann and France’s forward Kylian Mbappe take part in a training session at Al Sadd SC in Doha. | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE

France broke the long-running trend of defending champion failing to make it out of the group stage in the FIFA World Cup after it secured wins over Australia and Denmark in Group D, to progress to the Round of 16.

Star forward Kylian Mbappe has been on fire, with three goals already, taking his overall World Cup tally to seven.

France will next take on Tunisia on November 30 at the Education City Stadium.

WHO ARE FRANCE’S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN ROUND OF 16?

France just needs a point from its last game in the group to clinch the top spot.

If it finishes on top of Group D, it will take on the runner-up of Group C on December 4 at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21

The fate of Group C is in turmoil, with all four teams set to play after France’s game, at 12:30 AM (IST), on December 1.

As things stand, all four sides have a chance of making it to the Round of 16.

Poland currently leads the group, but takes on second-placed Argentina on the final day.

A win for Poland will assure it the top spot and leaves Argentina at the mercy of the result between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, the other game in the group.

A win for Argentina would take it above Poland and then Poland would be the one to rely on the other game.

If Argentina finishes second, which is a possible scenario, it would set up a rematch of the 2018 World Cup Round of 16 game, which ended in a thrilling 4-3 win in favour of France, the eventual champion.

If France fails to secure the top spot, it will then be up against the topper of Group C - Poland or Argentina or Saudi Arabia. Mexico can’t finish top of table in Group C.

