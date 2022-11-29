FIFA World Cup Group C scenarios: How Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia can qualify for round of 16

Ahead of the final round of matches in Group C, Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia are in contention to make the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Group C round two matches (Timings in IST) Poland vs Argentina - 12.30 AM, December 1 - Stadium 974 Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - 12.30 AM, December 1 -Lusail Stadium

How can Argentina qualify

Argentina can be absolutely sure of qualification with a win against Poland. A draw would be enough if Mexico and Saudi Arabia play out a draw.

However, if Argentina draws and Saudi Arabia wins against Mexico, then La Albiceleste would get knocked out. On the other hand, if Argentina draws and Mexico wins, then the equation would go to goal difference.

Argentina will get knocked out if it loses against Poland.

How can Poland qualify

Poland will be through with a win or a draw against Argentina. It can get knocked out if it loses and Saudi Arabia beats Mexico.

If Poland loses and Saudi Arabia draws, the two teams will be separated by goal difference. If Poland loses and Mexico wins, the teams will be separated on goal difference.

How can Mexico qualify

It is a must-win match for Mexico if it hopes to stay in the World Cup. If Poland wins, then it will be sure to go through.

If Mexico wins and Argentina and Poland draws, it will come down to goal difference with Argentina. If Argentina wins, goal difference will come into play into separating Mexico and Poland.

How can Saudi Arabia qualify

Saudi Arabia can seal its Round of 16 if it wins against Mexico.

A draw would be enough for Saudi Arabia if Poland defeats Argentina, but if both matches are tied, it will crash out.

If Argentina beats Poland and Saudi Arabia draws, progress will be decided on the basis of goal difference between Poland and Argentina.

A defeat would see Saudi get knocked out of the World Cup.

