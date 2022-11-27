News

Gakpo flattered by Man United rumours but ‘focused’ on FIFA World Cup

The 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven player was allegedly courted by United’s Dutch manager Erik ten Hag in the close season before the Red Devils decided to sign Brazilian Antony from Ajax instead.

DOHA 27 November, 2022 23:11 IST
Gakpo has been the star for the Dutch so far, scoring in each of their first two Group A games.

Gakpo has been the star for the Dutch so far, scoring in each of their first two Group A games.

Dutch forward Cody Gakpo said in Qatar on Sunday he was flattered by transfer rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United but is focused on the World Cup.

But press reports have said United will go back in for Gakpo in January.

“My focus is now on the World Cup. It’s always nice to hear such rumours but I just try to focus here and do my best,” he said.

Gakpo has had a stunning start to the season with PSV and is top scorer with nine goals in the Dutch league. He has also provided a league-high 12 assists.

He scored the Netherlands’ opening goal in its 2-0 win over Senegal and then gave it the lead in its 1-1 draw with Ecuador.

“I’m not surprised of what I’m capable of, but (...) I think I can improve a lot of things,” he added.

The Netherlands plays already-eliminated host Qatar on Tuesday, where avoiding defeat would secure it a place in the last 16.

