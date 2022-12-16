News

Modric quite certain to play in Euro 2024 if Croatia qualifies, says coach Dalic

Croatia’s captain Luka Modric is likely to feature for the national team at the Euro 2024 tournament despite his age should the team qualify, coach Zlatko Dalic said.

Reuters
AL RAYYAN 16 December, 2022 21:26 IST
Croatia’s Luka Modric and head coach Zlatko Dalic.

Croatia’s Luka Modric and head coach Zlatko Dalic. | Photo Credit: AP

Croatia’s 37-year-old captain Luka Modric is likely to feature for the national team at the Euro 2024 tournament despite his age should the team qualify, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Friday.

The playmaker was its driving force in midfield as it beat tournament favourite Brazil on penalties in the quarter-finals before losing to Argentina in the last four.

Croatia faces Morocco in the third place playoff on Saturday before Argentina face France in the final on Sunday.

“I hope that he will be there (at the Euro 2024),” Dalic said of the diminutive Real Madrid playmaker. “I am looking forward to it.”

“It is quite certain that he will there be but he will personally decide how he feels. I personally feel that he will be but it ultimately is his decision.”

Modric was player-of-the-tournament at the World Cup in Russia four years ago, when Croatia defied the odds to come from behind and go to extra time in an unprecedented three knockout matches, before losing to France in the final.

Germany will host the UEFA Euro 2024 between June 14 and July 14, 2024.

