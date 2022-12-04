News

Messi: Happy with Argentina victory, taking another step

Goals from Messi and Julian Alvarez helped Argentina beat Australia 2-1 in the round of 16 clash of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
AR-RAYYAN, QATAR 04 December, 2022 02:58 IST
AR-RAYYAN, QATAR 04 December, 2022 02:58 IST
Argentina skipper Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the 2-1 win in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match against Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the 2-1 win in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match against Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Saturday in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Goals from Messi and Julian Alvarez helped Argentina beat Australia 2-1 in the round of 16 clash of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Saturday.

Lionel Messi said he was happy after he led Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia to reach the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Saturday.

The 35-year-old said, “It was a difficult day. We had very little rest time. We did not recover well. It was a very physical match. Happy for this victory and for taking another step.”

ARGENTINA 2-1 AUSTRALIA HIGHLIGHTS

Messi, who was playing his 1000th professional match for club and country, gave Albiceleste lead in the 35th minute with a left-footed strike from inside the box to beat a diving Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and find the bottom left corner.

“I found out today that it was the 1000th match. I live in the moment, I enjoy what we’re going through and I’m happy to take one more step, to get through to the quarterfinals,” he said.

Julian Alvarez doubled the lead for the South Americans in the 57th minute. However, Craig Goodwin’s strike from outside the box which took a deflection off Enzo Fernandez in the 77th minute kept Australia’s hopes alive. The Socceroos came close to equalising in the dying seconds of the match but Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a stunning save to ensure his team’s victory.

Messi said, “We controlled this. match. Apart from the last save that Dibu (Martínez) made, we didn’t suffer too much”.

“We were able to take the lead, score the second and control the game. They marked us and made it a bit difficult for us at the end, but this is a World Cup and that’s how it is.”

Argentina next faces the Netherlands in a repeat of the 2014 World Cup semifinal which the South American nation won 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Talking about the match-up, Messi said, “We’re going to have a very tough match-up. It’s going to be very difficult, they’re going to want to take the ball away from us. At this point, the World Cup is getting even tougher.”

He added, “We wanted to be here because of how it feels like and what people transmit. We must remain united.”

Get all the results for the FIFA World Cup 2022 here: Full list of all matches, scores, results, goalscorers

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us