Modric subbed off in Croatia Round of 16 match against Japan

Croatia captain Luka Modric was subbed off in its FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Japan at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday.

Team Sportstar
05 December, 2022 22:38 IST
Luka Modric of Croatia reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Luka Modric of Croatia reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Modric was taken off in the 99th minute of the match and was replaced by Lovro Majer. The match was level at 1-1 when he was subbed off.

Modric has 23 goals and 25 assists in 158 appearances for his country.

If Croatia gets knocked out by Japan, this will be Modric’s last apperance for his country at the World Cup.

