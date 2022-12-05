Croatia captain Luka Modric was subbed off in its FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Japan at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday.

Modric was taken off in the 99th minute of the match and was replaced by Lovro Majer. The match was level at 1-1 when he was subbed off.

Modric has 23 goals and 25 assists in 158 appearances for his country.

If Croatia gets knocked out by Japan, this will be Modric’s last apperance for his country at the World Cup.