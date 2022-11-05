“No matter your race, your religion, your social and sexual orientation, you are most welcome,” FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said in a video released by the body. Samoura also sought to defend Qatar’s record on workers’ rights, saying “inspections have been carried out on the sites where workers are operating”.
Zurich 05 November, 2022 10:36 IST
