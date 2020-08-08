Football Football Former Man Utd and Arsenal striker Van Persie returns to Feyenoord as coach Robin van Persie said he has joined Feyenoord Rotterdams staff to help its forwards with their finishing and to see whether coaching is something he might like to pursue. Reuters 08 August, 2020 15:32 IST Robin van Persie - REUTERS Reuters 08 August, 2020 15:32 IST Robin van Persie said he has joined Feyenoord Rotterdams staff to help its forwards with their finishing - although he is not sure what his exact title is - and to see whether coaching is something he might like to pursue."It is not an official function. That's why I find it difficult to give it a name. For example, I don't see myself as a striker coach. I think it's a win-win situation: I'm going to find out here if I like this and I help the staff a bit," he told the Dutch media on Saturday.Coach Dick Advocaat is trying to persuade the 37-year-old to join his staff. The pair previously worked together at Turkish club Fenerbahśe.READ| Ronaldo will stay with us, says Juventus president Andrea Agnelli "I was supposed to join last season, but that didn't happen. Dick called me and asked if I wanted to come. And you can't say no to Dick."Van Persie ended his playing career at Feyenoord a year ago after returning to the club where he began his playing career as a teenager.In between he had success at Arsenal, Manchester United and Fenerbahśe and won 102 caps for the Netherlands.READ| Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal "Over the past year I have only done things that I enjoy," said Van Persie."I worked as an analyst in England, I travelled a lot with my family. Now I'm going to see if this is also something I enjoy." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos