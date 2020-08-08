Former Man Utd and Arsenal striker Van Persie returns to Feyenoord as coach

Robin van Persie said he has joined Feyenoord Rotterdams staff to help its forwards with their finishing - although he is not sure what his exact title is - and to see whether coaching is something he might like to pursue.

"It is not an official function. That's why I find it difficult to give it a name. For example, I don't see myself as a striker coach. I think it's a win-win situation: I'm going to find out here if I like this and I help the staff a bit," he told the Dutch media on Saturday.

Coach Dick Advocaat is trying to persuade the 37-year-old to join his staff. The pair previously worked together at Turkish club Fenerbahśe.

"I was supposed to join last season, but that didn't happen. Dick called me and asked if I wanted to come. And you can't say no to Dick."

Van Persie ended his playing career at Feyenoord a year ago after returning to the club where he began his playing career as a teenager.

In between he had success at Arsenal, Manchester United and Fenerbahśe and won 102 caps for the Netherlands.

"Over the past year I have only done things that I enjoy," said Van Persie.

"I worked as an analyst in England, I travelled a lot with my family. Now I'm going to see if this is also something I enjoy."