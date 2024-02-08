MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Cup: Mbappe scores again and PSG advances to quarterfinals with 3-1 win over Brest

Kylian Mbappe scored his 30th goal of the season Wednesday as Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the French Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Brest that extended its unbeaten run to 15 matches.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 08:10 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
Paris St Germain’s Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring their third goal with Kylian Mbappe.
Paris St Germain’s Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring their third goal with Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris St Germain’s Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring their third goal with Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kylian Mbappe scored his 30th goal of the season Wednesday as Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the French Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Brest that extended its unbeaten run to 15 matches.

Amid persistent rumors he will leave PSG to join Real Madrid after his contract runs out at the end of June, Mbappé has been in tremendous form this season.

Last weekend, the France captain scored his 20th league goal in just 19 matches.

According to data by Opta, Mbappé has been involved in 50 goals in 28 French Cup games — 35 goals and 15 assists — scoring 11 goals in his last four matches in the competition.

But while Mbappé continues to impress, PSG remains fragile ahead of next week’s match against Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Brest dominated early proceedings at the Parc des Princes and conceded against the run of the play.

The visitors had the upper hand until the 34th minute, hitting the post and forcing PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to an excellent save before Bradley Locko gave the ball away to Ousmane Dembélé on the left side of the box.

Warren Zaïre-Emery then fed Mbappé, who broke the deadlock with a powerful right-footed shot at the far post from a tight angle.

READ | FA Cup: Chelsea eases pressure on Pochettino with classy win at Villa

Brest players had their heads down and were punished a second time three minutes later when Danilo Pereira slotted home from Dembélé’s assist.

Brest was on the brink.

Mbappé missed the chance to make it 3-0 just after halftime on a swift counterattack when his clever chipped ball ended on the crossbar.

The visitors returned from the dressing room in better spirits and Steve Mounié’s powerful header in the 65th minute that left Donnarumma powerless injected a dose of suspense into the match.

Brest failed to build on the momentum, though, as Lilian Brassier was sent off soon after for a dangerous tackle on Mbappé. Gonçalo Ramos then sealed PSG’s win in stoppage time.

Madrid has twice failed to sign Mbappé, who extended his deal with PSG in May 2022 shortly before his existing contract was to expire.

Seven-time French champion Lyon also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win against Lille. Rayan Cherki delivered an assist and scored his team’s second goal just after the break. Nice progressed with a 4-1 rout of Montpellier.

Related Topics

French Cup /

PSG /

Brest /

Kylian Mbappe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Cup: Mbappe scores again and PSG advances to quarterfinals with 3-1 win over Brest
    AP
  2. FA Cup: Chelsea eases pressure on Pochettino with classy win at Villa
    Reuters
  3. AFCON 2024 semifinal: Sebastien Haller fires Ivory Coast into final against Nigeria, beats Congo 1-0
    AP
  4. PGA Tour: Tiger Woods to make season debut at Riviera in Los Angeles
    AFP
  5. Alpine takes bold approach with all-new 2024 F1 car
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. French Cup: Mbappe scores again and PSG advances to quarterfinals with 3-1 win over Brest
    AP
  2. FA Cup: Chelsea eases pressure on Pochettino with classy win at Villa
    Reuters
  3. AFCON 2024 semifinal: Sebastien Haller fires Ivory Coast into final against Nigeria, beats Congo 1-0
    AP
  4. AFC Asian Cup semifinal: Defending champion Qatar beats Iran 3-2 to reach consecutive finals
    AFP
  5. ISL 2023-24: Williams’ strike helps Bengaluru beat Chennaiyan FC at home
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Cup: Mbappe scores again and PSG advances to quarterfinals with 3-1 win over Brest
    AP
  2. FA Cup: Chelsea eases pressure on Pochettino with classy win at Villa
    Reuters
  3. AFCON 2024 semifinal: Sebastien Haller fires Ivory Coast into final against Nigeria, beats Congo 1-0
    AP
  4. PGA Tour: Tiger Woods to make season debut at Riviera in Los Angeles
    AFP
  5. Alpine takes bold approach with all-new 2024 F1 car
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment