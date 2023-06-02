Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

German Cup Final: Departing boss Glasner hopes Frankfurt ‘sparkle’ one last time

Glasner, who took Frankfurt to a Europa League triumph last season, was sacked in May, but the club let him stay on until after Saturday’s final.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 20:58 IST , Berlin - 2 MINS READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner before a match against Schalke in the Bundesliga.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner before a match against Schalke in the Bundesliga. | Photo Credit: THILO SCHMUELGEN/ REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner before a match against Schalke in the Bundesliga. | Photo Credit: THILO SCHMUELGEN/ REUTERS

Outgoing Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner said on Friday he will not think about his future “until the final whistle” ahead of Saturday’s German Cup final clash with RB Leipzig.

Glasner, who took Frankfurt to a Europa League triumph last season, was sacked in May, but the club let him stay on until after Saturday’s final.

“I don’t think it will matter to me until the final whistle” Glasner said in Berlin on Friday, explaining “I’ve had enough to do, Leipzig have kept me busy.”

ALSO READ
FA Cup final: Man United looks to derail tactically superior City’s treble hopes

“I will enjoy the evening,” said the Austrian manager. “The game is important tomorrow, not Oliver Glasner.”

Frankfurt’s Europa League win took it to the Champions League for the first time in its history this season.

Despite finishing seventh in the league this season, a win on Saturday would see it qualify for the Europa League once more.

Frankfurt is chasing its sixth German Cup title, which would draw it level with Werder Bremen as having the equal second most titles after Bayern Munich’s 20.

Sitting next to the golden trophy at Friday’s press conference, Glasner took a glance at it and told reporters “everyone wants to take it home -- it sparkles the same for everyone”.

Born on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Eintracht captain Sebastian Rode said he had positive memories of the final, which he won in 2016 with Bayern and in 2017 with Dortmund.

“It brings back good memories, I’ve been here twice and I’ve won both times.”

Glasner’s side face holders Leipzig, who last year beat Freiburg on penalties to lift its first ever major silverware.

ALSO READ
FC Goa appoints Manolo Marquez as new head coach

Leipzig manager Marco Rose, who was installed mid season and did not coach the Red Bulls to the title in 2022, said: “We’re here to win the thing -- we want to go that final step.”

Rose said his side would not be overawed despite facing a crowd which is likely to be heavily pro-Frankfurt in the German capital.

Frankfurt fans are known for travelling, having bought an estimated 25,000 tickets for a game at Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

“We know Frankfurt fans are an inventive bunch and find their way to get tickets, but we’ve experienced things like that before,” said Rose.

“We’ll also have a couple of Leipzig fans in the stadium.”

Related Topics

German Cup /

Eintracht Frankfurt /

RB Leipzig

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FA Cup final: Man United looks to derail tactically superior City’s treble hopes
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. German Cup Final: Departing boss Glasner hopes Frankfurt ‘sparkle’ one last time
    AFP
  3. Sabalenka skips French Open presser, cites mental health reasons
    Reuters
  4. IND 5-1 BEL Live Score, FIH Pro League 2022-23: Harmanpreet scores brace as India dominates Belgium
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fastest Test double hundreds: Astle, Stokes, Sehwag and McCullum in top five
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FA Cup final: Man United looks to derail tactically superior City’s treble hopes
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. German Cup Final: Departing boss Glasner hopes Frankfurt ‘sparkle’ one last time
    AFP
  3. Roma boss Mourinho charged with abusing match official: UEFA
    Reuters
  4. When was the last time there was a Manchester Derby in the FA Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  5. UWCL: ‘Traumatic’ defeat could push Barca to win Champions League - Putellas
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FA Cup final: Man United looks to derail tactically superior City’s treble hopes
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. German Cup Final: Departing boss Glasner hopes Frankfurt ‘sparkle’ one last time
    AFP
  3. Sabalenka skips French Open presser, cites mental health reasons
    Reuters
  4. IND 5-1 BEL Live Score, FIH Pro League 2022-23: Harmanpreet scores brace as India dominates Belgium
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fastest Test double hundreds: Astle, Stokes, Sehwag and McCullum in top five
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment