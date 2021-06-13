Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta has dismissed suggestions that club midfielder Christian Eriksen, who was hospitalised after collapsing in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday, had previously contracted COVID-19.

Eriksen, 29, collapsed in the 42nd minute of the match near the touchline after a Denmark throw-in and was given life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch, with officials later saying the player was stable and awake.

Sanjay Sharma of St. George's University of London, the playmaker's cardiologist at former club Tottenham Hotspur, said Eriksen had no prior heart issues during his time with the Premier League side.

However, he told the Mail on Sunday that some players may have had sub-clinical coronavirus infections, which could have resulted in "scarring" of the heart.

Marotta dismissed that suggestion. "He didn't have COVID and wasn't vaccinated either," he told Rai Sport.

He said Eriksen was under the guidance of the Danish medical staff and it was for them to release information but Inter had been in touch with them. "I can say the medical staff of Inter football team have been in contact with them from the start."