Football Football Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated Christian Eriksen's Tottenham cardiologist Sanjay Sharma had claimed that some players may have had sub-clinical COVID-19 infections, which could have resulted in scarring of the heart. Reuters 13 June, 2021 16:47 IST "Christian Eriksen didn't have COVID-19 and he wasn't vaccinated either," Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta said (File Photo). - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 13 June, 2021 16:47 IST Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta has dismissed suggestions that club midfielder Christian Eriksen, who was hospitalised after collapsing in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday, had previously contracted COVID-19.Eriksen, 29, collapsed in the 42nd minute of the match near the touchline after a Denmark throw-in and was given life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch, with officials later saying the player was stable and awake.RELATED | Lukaku: 'I spend more time with Eriksen than my own family' Sanjay Sharma of St. George's University of London, the playmaker's cardiologist at former club Tottenham Hotspur, said Eriksen had no prior heart issues during his time with the Premier League side.However, he told the Mail on Sunday that some players may have had sub-clinical coronavirus infections, which could have resulted in "scarring" of the heart.Marotta dismissed that suggestion. "He didn't have COVID and wasn't vaccinated either," he told Rai Sport.He said Eriksen was under the guidance of the Danish medical staff and it was for them to release information but Inter had been in touch with them. "I can say the medical staff of Inter football team have been in contact with them from the start." Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :