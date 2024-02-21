MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Atletico Madrid boss Simeone sweating on Griezmann fitness after ankle injury

Atletico’s all-time leading goalscorer, who has scored five goals in six Champions League games this season, was replaced by Angel Correa in the 78th minute.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 17:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid’s French forward Antoine Griezmann in action.
Atletico Madrid’s French forward Antoine Griezmann in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s French forward Antoine Griezmann in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Atletico Madrid is hoping Antoine Griezmann’s injury is nothing more than a sprained ankle after the forward was substituted in its 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, manager Diego Simeone said.

Atletico’s all-time leading goalscorer, who has scored five goals in six Champions League games this season, was replaced by Angel Correa in the 78th minute.

“He (Griezmann) sprained his ankle and we hope it will be just a sprained ankle,” Simeone told reporters.

Atletico’s injuries are piling up ahead of next week’s Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Athletic Bilbao.

Defender Jose Maria Gimenez was also injured a minute after halftime on Tuesday, while midfielder Thomas Lemar and winger Marcos Paulo are also sidelined.

Simeone also said he was optimistic about his team’s chances of advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals when it hosts the Serie A leader in the second leg on March 13.

“Going beyond the defeat, we’ve proven that we’re able to compete. We know what we’ll face,” Simeone added.

“After playing against them, now we know how they play. Now we hope that when the time comes we’ll be in top shape and we’ll compete the way this tournament demands.”

Related Topics

Antonie Griezmann /

Atletico Madrid /

Diego Simeone /

Inter Milan /

Champions League /

Angel Correa /

Jose Maria Gimenez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Atletico Madrid boss Simeone sweating on Griezmann fitness after ankle injury
    Reuters
  2. World team table tennis c’ships: India women lose to Chinese Taipei in pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
  3. Coach Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season
    AP
  4. UP Warriorz owner Jinisha Sharma: We’re lucky we don’t have IPL legacy, we can build our own
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. World team table tennis c’ships: India women beat Italy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Atletico Madrid boss Simeone sweating on Griezmann fitness after ankle injury
    Reuters
  2. Japan women’s captain condemns AFC over venue switch for Paris Olympics Qualifier against North Korea
    AFP
  3. Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
    Reuters
  4. Haaland ‘shuts mouths’ as Man City closes on Liverpool
    AFP
  5. Morgan replaces injured Fishel on USWNT’s Gold Cup roster
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Atletico Madrid boss Simeone sweating on Griezmann fitness after ankle injury
    Reuters
  2. World team table tennis c’ships: India women lose to Chinese Taipei in pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
  3. Coach Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season
    AP
  4. UP Warriorz owner Jinisha Sharma: We’re lucky we don’t have IPL legacy, we can build our own
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. World team table tennis c’ships: India women beat Italy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment