Football Football I-League 2019-20: Full schedule, fixtures and where to watch Here's the full schedule of Hero I-League 2019/20 campaign. The latest season kicks off at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium where Aizawl FC hosts Mohun Bagan. Team Sportstar 11 November, 2019 17:46 IST Chennai City FC is the reigning I-League champion. - S. Siva Saravanan Team Sportstar 11 November, 2019 17:46 IST The 13th season of the I-League (ISL) will kick off on November 30 as Aizawl FC takes on heavyweight Mohun Bagan in the opening match in Aizawl's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.The 2019/20 season of the I-League will be the first time in its competition history where it will not have the status of the top division league in the country.READ | AFC Executive Committee approves AIFF's roadmap for Indian footballDefending champion Chennai City FC will begin its campaign at home against TRAU FC on December 1.TRAU FC will be playing the league for the first time after it won promotion through the I-League second division.Shillong Lajong was relegated at the end of the 2018/19 I-League season.The first Kolkata derby of the season will be a home game for Mohun Bagan where it takes on East Bengal on December 22 at the Salt Lake Stadium. The reverse fixture is scheduled for March 15 next year.The new season will also see the return of 7 pm kick-offs. Punjab FC, formerly known as Minerva Punjab FC, will play nine of its 10 home matches at 2 pm.The list of fixtures are subject to confirmation from the AIFF.All matches will be shown on Dsport after AIFF signed a three-year deal with Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Ltd. I-League for past two seasons was showcased on Star Sports. However, as per the request of the I-League clubs, the AIFF & FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) negotiated the deal with the new broadcast partner providing exclusive rights for on-air and digital content. FSDL will also contribute partly to the cost of production. Here's the full list of I-League fixtures for 2019-2020 seasonDateFixturesTimeVenue30 November, 2019Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium30 November , 2019Gokulam Kerala FC vs Neroca FC7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium1 December, 2019Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC7 pmNehru Stadium1 December, 2019Churchill Brothers vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)5 pmFatorda Stadium3 December, 2019East Bengal vs Real Kashmir7 pmSalt Lake Stadium6 December, 2019Neroca FC vs Aizawl FC2 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium6 December, 2019Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala FC5 pmTilak Maidan7 December, 2019Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs East Bengal2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium8 December, 2019Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers7 pmKalyani Municipality Stadium9 December, 2019Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC7 pmTilak Maidan10 December, 2019Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Chennai City FC2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium11 December, 2019Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC5 pmKalyani Municipality Stadium12 December, 2019Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC2 pmTRC Ground14 December, 2019TRAU FC vs East Bengal2 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium15 December, 2019Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers2 pmTRC Ground15 December, 2019Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC5 pmKalyani Municipality Stadium16 December, 2019Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Indian Arrows2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium17 December, 2019Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium 20 December, 2019Aizawl FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium21 December, 2019Chennai City FC vs Neroca FC7 pmNehru Stadium22 December, 2019Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal5 pmSalt Lake Stadium22 December, 2019TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC2 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium24 December, 2019Churchill Brothers vs Indian Arrows7 pmFatorda Stadium26 December, 2019Real Kashmir FC vs Chennai City FC2 pmTRC Ground4 January, 2020Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal5 pmFatorda Stadium4 January, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium5 January, 2020TRAU FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)2 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium5 January, 2020Indian Arrows vs Neroca FC5 pmTilak Maidan6 January, 2020Real Kashmir FC vs Mohun Bagan2 pmTRC Ground8 January, 2020Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium8 January, 2020TRAU FC vs Neroca FC5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium9 January, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium9 January, 2020Indian Arrows vs Mohun Bagan5 pmTilak Maidan10 January, 2020Real Kashmir FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)2 pmTRC Ground12 January, 2020Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers7 pmNehru Stadium12 January, 2020Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC,5 pmTilak Maidan13 January, 2020Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Mohun Bagan2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium14 January, 2020Neroca FC vs Real Kashmir FC5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium15 January, 2020East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC,5 pmSalt Lake Stadium17 January, 2020Neroca FC vs Mohun Bagan5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium17 January, 2020Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows7 pmNehru Stadium18 January, 2020Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Gokulam Kerala FC2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium19 January, 2020TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium21 January, 2020East Bengal vs Aizawl FC7 pmSalt Lake Stadium24 January, 2020Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Neroca FC2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium25 January, 2020Chennai City FC vs East Bengal5 pmNehru Stadium25 January, 2020TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC2 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium26 January, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium26 January, 2020Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC5 pmTilak Maidan31 January, 2020Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan7 pmNehru Stadium1 February, 2020East Bengal vs Indian Arrows5 pmSalt Lake Stadium1 February, 2020Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium2 Febryary, 2020Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC5 pmFatorda Stadium2 February, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium7 February, 2020Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium8 February, 2020Neroca FC vs TRAU FC5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium8 February, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium9 February, 2020Mohun Bagan vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)5 pmKalyani Municipality Stadium9 February, 2020Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City FC7 pmFatorda Stadium11 February, 2020Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium11 February, 2020Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium12 February, 2020Chennai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC7 pmNehru Stadium13 February, 2020East Bengal vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)7 pmSalt Lake Stadium14 February, 2020Mohun Bagan vs Neroca FC5 pmKalyani Municipality Stadium15 February, 2020TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium16 February, 2020Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Real Kashmir FC2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium16 February, 2020Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC5 pmFatorda Stadium17 February, 2020Indian Arrows vs East Bengal7 pmKalinga Stadium19 February, 2020Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir FC5 pmFatorda Stadium21 February, 2020Neroca FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium22 February, 2020Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan7 pmKalinga Stadium22 February, 2020Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows2 pmTRC Ground23 February, 2020Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC7 pmNehru Stadium23 February, 2020East Bengal vs TRAU FC5 pmSalt Lake Stadium28 February, 2020Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC5 pmKalinga Stadium29 February, 2020East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers5 pmSalt Lake Stadium29 February, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium1 March, 2020Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC2 pmTRC Ground1 March, 2020TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium3 March, 2020Indian Arrows vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)5 pmKalinga Stadium3 March, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs East Bengal7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium4 March, 2020Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC7 pmFatorda Stadium4 March, 2020Real Kashmir FC vs Neroca FC2 pmTRC Ground4 March, 2020Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC5 pmKalyani Stadium7 March, 2020Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC5 pmKalyani Stadium8 March, 2020Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala FC5 pmFatorda Stadium8 March, 2020TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows2 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium9 March, 2020Real Kashmir FC vs East Bengal2 pmTRC Ground10 March, 2020Neroca FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium13 March, 2020Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Aizawl FC5 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium14 March, 2020Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU FC2 pmTRC Ground14 March, 2020Neroca FC vs Chennai City FC5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium15 March, 2020East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan5 pmSalt Lake Stadium15 March, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium20 March, 2020TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium21 March, 2020Aizawl FC vs Neroca FC2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium21 March, 2020Mohun Bagan vs Indian Arrows,5 pmKalyani Stadium22 March, 2020Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Churchill Brothers2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium22 March, 2020East Bengal vs Chennai City FC5 pmSalt Lake Stadium3 April, 2020Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers7 pmKalinga Stadium4 April, 2020Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC5 pmKalyani Stadium4 April, 2020Chennai City FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)7 pmNehru Stadium5 April, 2020Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium5 April, 2020East Bengal vs Neroca FC5 pmSalt Lake Stadium12 April, 2020Aizawl FC vs East BengalTBDRajiv Gandhi Stadium12 April, 2020Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs TRAU FCTBDTau Devi Lal Stadium12 April, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun BaganTBDEMC Corporation Stadium12 April, 2020Neroca FC vs Churchill BrothersTBDKhuman Lumpak Stadium12 April, 2020Chennai City vs Real Kashmir FCTBDNehru Stadium Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change. 