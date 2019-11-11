I-League 2019-20: Full schedule, fixtures and where to watch

The 13th season of the I-League (ISL) will kick off on November 30 as Aizawl FC takes on heavyweight Mohun Bagan in the opening match in Aizawl's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

The 2019/20 season of the I-League will be the first time in its competition history where it will not have the status of the top division league in the country.

Defending champion Chennai City FC will begin its campaign at home against TRAU FC on December 1.TRAU FC will be playing the league for the first time after it won promotion through the I-League second division.

Shillong Lajong was relegated at the end of the 2018/19 I-League season.

The first Kolkata derby of the season will be a home game for Mohun Bagan where it takes on East Bengal on December 22 at the Salt Lake Stadium. The reverse fixture is scheduled for March 15 next year.

The new season will also see the return of 7 pm kick-offs. Punjab FC, formerly known as Minerva Punjab FC, will play nine of its 10 home matches at 2 pm.

The list of fixtures are subject to confirmation from the AIFF.

All matches will be shown on Dsport after AIFF signed a three-year deal with Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Ltd. I-League for past two seasons was showcased on Star Sports. However, as per the request of the I-League clubs, the AIFF & FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) negotiated the deal with the new broadcast partner providing exclusive rights for on-air and digital content. FSDL will also contribute partly to the cost of production.



Here's the full list of I-League fixtures for 2019-2020 season

Date Fixtures Time Venue 30 November, 2019 Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan 2 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 30 November , 2019 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Neroca FC 7 pm EMC Corporation Stadium 1 December, 2019 Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC 7 pm Nehru Stadium 1 December, 2019 Churchill Brothers vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) 5 pm Fatorda Stadium 3 December, 2019 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir 7 pm Salt Lake Stadium 6 December, 2019 Neroca FC vs Aizawl FC 2 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 6 December, 2019 Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala FC 5 pm Tilak Maidan 7 December, 2019 Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs East Bengal 2 pm Tau Devi Lal Stadium 8 December, 2019 Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers 7 pm Kalyani Municipality Stadium 9 December, 2019 Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC 7 pm Tilak Maidan 10 December, 2019 Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Chennai City FC 2 pm Tau Devi Lal Stadium 11 December, 2019 Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC 5 pm Kalyani Municipality Stadium 12 December, 2019 Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC 2 pm TRC Ground 14 December, 2019 TRAU FC vs East Bengal 2 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 15 December, 2019 Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers 2 pm TRC Ground 15 December, 2019 Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC 5 pm Kalyani Municipality Stadium 16 December, 2019 Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Indian Arrows 2 pm Tau Devi Lal Stadium 17 December, 2019 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC 2 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 20 December, 2019 Aizawl FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) 2 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 21 December, 2019 Chennai City FC vs Neroca FC 7 pm Nehru Stadium 22 December, 2019 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal 5 pm Salt Lake Stadium 22 December, 2019 TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC 2 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 24 December, 2019 Churchill Brothers vs Indian Arrows 7 pm Fatorda Stadium 26 December, 2019 Real Kashmir FC vs Chennai City FC 2 pm TRC Ground 4 January, 2020 Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal 5 pm Fatorda Stadium 4 January, 2020 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC 7 pm EMC Corporation Stadium 5 January, 2020 TRAU FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) 2 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 5 January, 2020 Indian Arrows vs Neroca FC 5 pm Tilak Maidan 6 January, 2020 Real Kashmir FC vs Mohun Bagan 2 pm TRC Ground 8 January, 2020 Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers 2 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 8 January, 2020 TRAU FC vs Neroca FC 5 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 9 January, 2020 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC 7 pm EMC Corporation Stadium 9 January, 2020 Indian Arrows vs Mohun Bagan 5 pm Tilak Maidan 10 January, 2020 Real Kashmir FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) 2 pm TRC Ground 12 January, 2020 Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers 7 pm Nehru Stadium 12 January, 2020 Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC, 5 pm Tilak Maidan 13 January, 2020 Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Mohun Bagan 2 pm Tau Devi Lal Stadium 14 January, 2020 Neroca FC vs Real Kashmir FC 5 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 15 January, 2020 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 5 pm Salt Lake Stadium 17 January, 2020 Neroca FC vs Mohun Bagan 5 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 17 January, 2020 Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows 7 pm Nehru Stadium 18 January, 2020 Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Gokulam Kerala FC 2 pm Tau Devi Lal Stadium 19 January, 2020 TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers 5 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 21 January, 2020 East Bengal vs Aizawl FC 7 pm Salt Lake Stadium 24 January, 2020 Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Neroca FC 2 pm Tau Devi Lal Stadium 25 January, 2020 Chennai City FC vs East Bengal 5 pm Nehru Stadium 25 January, 2020 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC 2 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 26 January, 2020 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers 7 pm EMC Corporation Stadium 26 January, 2020 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC 5 pm Tilak Maidan 31 January, 2020 Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan 7 pm Nehru Stadium 1 February, 2020 East Bengal vs Indian Arrows 5 pm Salt Lake Stadium 1 February, 2020 Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC 2 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 2 Febryary, 2020 Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC 5 pm Fatorda Stadium 2 February, 2020 Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC 7 pm EMC Corporation Stadium 7 February, 2020 Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows 2 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 8 February, 2020 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC 5 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 8 February, 2020 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC 7 pm EMC Corporation Stadium 9 February, 2020 Mohun Bagan vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) 5 pm Kalyani Municipality Stadium 9 February, 2020 Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City FC 7 pm Fatorda Stadium 11 February, 2020 Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC 2 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 11 February, 2020 Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows 5 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 12 February, 2020 Chennai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC 7 pm Nehru Stadium 13 February, 2020 East Bengal vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) 7 pm Salt Lake Stadium 14 February, 2020 Mohun Bagan vs Neroca FC 5 pm Kalyani Municipality Stadium 15 February, 2020 TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC 5 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 16 February, 2020 Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Real Kashmir FC 2 pm Tau Devi Lal Stadium 16 February, 2020 Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC 5 pm Fatorda Stadium 17 February, 2020 Indian Arrows vs East Bengal 7 pm Kalinga Stadium 19 February, 2020 Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir FC 5 pm Fatorda Stadium 21 February, 2020 Neroca FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC 5 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 22 February, 2020 Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan 7 pm Kalinga Stadium 22 February, 2020 Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows 2 pm TRC Ground 23 February, 2020 Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC 7 pm Nehru Stadium 23 February, 2020 East Bengal vs TRAU FC 5 pm Salt Lake Stadium 28 February, 2020 Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC 5 pm Kalinga Stadium 29 February, 2020 East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers 5 pm Salt Lake Stadium 29 February, 2020 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) 7 pm EMC Corporation Stadium 1 March, 2020 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC 2 pm TRC Ground 1 March, 2020 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan 5 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 3 March, 2020 Indian Arrows vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) 5 pm Kalinga Stadium 3 March, 2020 Gokulam Kerala FC vs East Bengal 7 pm EMC Corporation Stadium 4 March, 2020 Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC 7 pm Fatorda Stadium 4 March, 2020 Real Kashmir FC vs Neroca FC 2 pm TRC Ground 4 March, 2020 Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC 5 pm Kalyani Stadium 7 March, 2020 Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC 5 pm Kalyani Stadium 8 March, 2020 Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala FC 5 pm Fatorda Stadium 8 March, 2020 TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows 2 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 9 March, 2020 Real Kashmir FC vs East Bengal 2 pm TRC Ground 10 March, 2020 Neroca FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) 5 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 13 March, 2020 Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Aizawl FC 5 pm Tau Devi Lal Stadium 14 March, 2020 Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU FC 2 pm TRC Ground 14 March, 2020 Neroca FC vs Chennai City FC 5 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 15 March, 2020 East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan 5 pm Salt Lake Stadium 15 March, 2020 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows 7 pm EMC Corporation Stadium 20 March, 2020 TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC 5 pm Khuman Lumpak Stadium 21 March, 2020 Aizawl FC vs Neroca FC 2 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 21 March, 2020 Mohun Bagan vs Indian Arrows, 5 pm Kalyani Stadium 22 March, 2020 Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Churchill Brothers 2 pm Tau Devi Lal Stadium 22 March, 2020 East Bengal vs Chennai City FC 5 pm Salt Lake Stadium 3 April, 2020 Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers 7 pm Kalinga Stadium 4 April, 2020 Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC 5 pm Kalyani Stadium 4 April, 2020 Chennai City FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) 7 pm Nehru Stadium 5 April, 2020 Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC 2 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 5 April, 2020 East Bengal vs Neroca FC 5 pm Salt Lake Stadium 12 April, 2020 Aizawl FC vs East Bengal TBD Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 12 April, 2020 Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs TRAU FC TBD Tau Devi Lal Stadium 12 April, 2020 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun Bagan TBD EMC Corporation Stadium 12 April, 2020 Neroca FC vs Churchill Brothers TBD Khuman Lumpak Stadium 12 April, 2020 Chennai City vs Real Kashmir FC TBD Nehru Stadium

Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.