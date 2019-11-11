Football

I-League 2019-20: Full schedule, fixtures and where to watch

Here's the full schedule of Hero I-League 2019/20 campaign. The latest season kicks off at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium where Aizawl FC hosts Mohun Bagan.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 November, 2019 17:46 IST

Chennai City FC is the reigning I-League champion.   -  S. Siva Saravanan

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 November, 2019 17:46 IST

The 13th season of the I-League (ISL) will kick off on November 30 as Aizawl FC takes on heavyweight Mohun Bagan in the opening match in Aizawl's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

The 2019/20 season of the I-League will be the first time in its competition history where it will not have the status of the top division league in the country.

READ | AFC Executive Committee approves AIFF's roadmap for Indian football

Defending champion Chennai City FC will begin its campaign at home against TRAU FC on December 1.TRAU FC will be playing the league for the first time after it won promotion through the I-League second division.

Shillong Lajong was relegated at the end of the 2018/19 I-League season.

The first Kolkata derby of the season will be a home game for Mohun Bagan where it takes on East Bengal on December 22 at the Salt Lake Stadium. The reverse fixture is scheduled for March 15 next year.

The new season will also see the return of 7 pm kick-offs. Punjab FC, formerly known as Minerva Punjab FC, will play nine of its 10 home matches at 2 pm.

The list of fixtures are subject to confirmation from the AIFF.

All matches will be shown on Dsport after AIFF signed a three-year deal with Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Ltd. I-League for past two seasons was showcased on Star Sports. However, as per the request of the I-League clubs, the AIFF & FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) negotiated the deal with the new broadcast partner providing exclusive rights for on-air and digital content. FSDL will also contribute partly to the cost of production.
 

Here's the full list of I-League fixtures for 2019-2020 season

DateFixturesTimeVenue
30 November, 2019Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium
30 November , 2019Gokulam Kerala FC vs Neroca FC7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium
1 December, 2019Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC7 pmNehru Stadium
1 December, 2019Churchill Brothers vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)5 pmFatorda Stadium
3 December, 2019East Bengal vs Real Kashmir7 pmSalt Lake Stadium
6 December, 2019Neroca FC vs Aizawl FC2 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
6 December, 2019Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala FC5 pmTilak Maidan
7 December, 2019Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs East Bengal2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium
8 December, 2019Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers7 pmKalyani Municipality Stadium
9 December, 2019Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC7 pmTilak Maidan
10 December, 2019Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Chennai City FC2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium
11 December, 2019Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC5 pmKalyani Municipality Stadium
12 December, 2019Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC2 pmTRC Ground
14 December, 2019TRAU FC vs East Bengal2 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
15 December, 2019Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers2 pmTRC Ground
15 December, 2019Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC5 pmKalyani Municipality Stadium
16 December, 2019Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Indian Arrows2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium
17 December, 2019Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium 
20 December, 2019Aizawl FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium
21 December, 2019Chennai City FC vs Neroca FC7 pmNehru Stadium
22 December, 2019Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal5 pmSalt Lake Stadium
22 December, 2019TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC2 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
24 December, 2019Churchill Brothers vs Indian Arrows7 pmFatorda Stadium
26 December, 2019Real Kashmir FC vs Chennai City FC2 pmTRC Ground
4 January, 2020Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal5 pmFatorda Stadium
4 January, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium
5 January, 2020TRAU FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)2 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
5 January, 2020Indian Arrows vs Neroca FC5 pmTilak Maidan
6 January, 2020Real Kashmir FC vs Mohun Bagan2 pmTRC Ground
8 January, 2020Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium
8 January, 2020TRAU FC vs Neroca FC5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
9 January, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium
9 January, 2020Indian Arrows vs Mohun Bagan5 pmTilak Maidan
10 January, 2020Real Kashmir FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)2 pmTRC Ground
12 January, 2020Chennai City FC vs Churchill Brothers7 pmNehru Stadium
12 January, 2020Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC,5 pmTilak Maidan
13 January, 2020Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Mohun Bagan2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium
14 January, 2020Neroca FC vs Real Kashmir FC5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
15 January, 2020East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC,5 pmSalt Lake Stadium
17 January, 2020Neroca FC vs Mohun Bagan5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
17 January, 2020Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows7 pmNehru Stadium
18 January, 2020Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Gokulam Kerala FC2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium
19 January, 2020TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
21 January, 2020East Bengal vs Aizawl FC7 pmSalt Lake Stadium
24 January, 2020Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Neroca FC2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium
25 January, 2020Chennai City FC vs East Bengal5 pmNehru Stadium
25 January, 2020TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC2 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
26 January, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium
26 January, 2020Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC5 pmTilak Maidan
31 January, 2020Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan7 pmNehru Stadium
1 February, 2020East Bengal vs Indian Arrows5 pmSalt Lake Stadium
1 February, 2020Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium
2 Febryary, 2020Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC5 pmFatorda Stadium
2 February, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium
7 February, 2020Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium
8 February, 2020Neroca FC vs TRAU FC5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
8 February, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium
9 February, 2020Mohun Bagan vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)5 pmKalyani Municipality Stadium
9 February, 2020Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City FC7 pmFatorda Stadium
11 February, 2020Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium
11 February, 2020Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
12 February, 2020Chennai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC7 pmNehru Stadium
13 February, 2020East Bengal vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)7 pmSalt Lake Stadium
14 February, 2020Mohun Bagan vs Neroca FC5 pmKalyani Municipality Stadium
15 February, 2020TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
16 February, 2020Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Real Kashmir FC2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium
16 February, 2020Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC5 pmFatorda Stadium
17 February, 2020Indian Arrows vs East Bengal7 pmKalinga Stadium
19 February, 2020Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir FC5 pmFatorda Stadium
21 February, 2020Neroca FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
22 February, 2020Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan7 pmKalinga Stadium
22 February, 2020Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows2 pmTRC Ground
23 February, 2020Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC7 pmNehru Stadium
23 February, 2020East Bengal vs TRAU FC5 pmSalt Lake Stadium
28 February, 2020Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC5 pmKalinga Stadium
29 February, 2020East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers5 pmSalt Lake Stadium
29 February, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium
1 March, 2020Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC2 pmTRC Ground
1 March, 2020TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
3 March, 2020Indian Arrows vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)5 pmKalinga Stadium
3 March, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs East Bengal7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium
4 March, 2020Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC7 pmFatorda Stadium
4 March, 2020Real Kashmir FC vs Neroca FC2 pmTRC Ground
4 March, 2020Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC5 pmKalyani Stadium
7 March, 2020Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC5 pmKalyani Stadium
8 March, 2020Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala FC5 pmFatorda Stadium
8 March, 2020TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows2 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
9 March, 2020Real Kashmir FC vs East Bengal2 pmTRC Ground
10 March, 2020Neroca FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
13 March, 2020Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Aizawl FC5 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium
14 March, 2020Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU FC2 pmTRC Ground
14 March, 2020Neroca FC vs Chennai City FC5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
15 March, 2020East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan5 pmSalt Lake Stadium
15 March, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows7 pmEMC Corporation Stadium
20 March, 2020TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC5 pmKhuman Lumpak Stadium
21 March, 2020Aizawl FC vs Neroca FC2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium
21 March, 2020Mohun Bagan vs Indian Arrows,5 pmKalyani Stadium
22 March, 2020Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs Churchill Brothers2 pmTau Devi Lal Stadium
22 March, 2020East Bengal vs Chennai City FC5 pmSalt Lake Stadium
3 April, 2020Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers7 pmKalinga Stadium
4 April, 2020Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC5 pmKalyani Stadium
4 April, 2020Chennai City FC vs Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC)7 pmNehru Stadium
5 April, 2020Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC2 pmRajiv Gandhi Stadium
5 April, 2020East Bengal vs Neroca FC5 pmSalt Lake Stadium
12 April, 2020Aizawl FC vs East BengalTBDRajiv Gandhi Stadium
12 April, 2020Minerva Punjab (Punjab FC) vs TRAU FCTBDTau Devi Lal Stadium
12 April, 2020Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun BaganTBDEMC Corporation Stadium
12 April, 2020Neroca FC vs Churchill BrothersTBDKhuman Lumpak Stadium
12 April, 2020Chennai City vs Real Kashmir FCTBDNehru Stadium

 

Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.

  Dugout videos