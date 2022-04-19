Stimac names 41 probables for camp ahead of Asian Cup 2023 final round qualifiers

The Indian men's national football team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday named 41 probables for a preparatory camp ahead of its AFC Asian Cup Final Round qualifiers in June.

The players and the support staff will assemble in Bellary on April 23 and will start training from the next day till May 8.

The team will then move to Kolkata to continue with the camp till the qualifiers. According to a release issued by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the players from Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will join the camp after their respective club commitments.

India has been drawn alongside Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 final round qualifiers.

The leg which will kick-off on June 8 will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. India play their first match against Cambodia on June 8.

Team India had earlier played international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus in March.