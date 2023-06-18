Magazine

India vs Lebanon LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Intercontinental Cup final?

IND vs LBN: Get the live streaming information of the Intercontinental Cup final match between India and Lebanon, happening at the Kalinga Stadium.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 06:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India and Lebanon played out a 0-0 draw in their last match.
India and Lebanon played out a 0-0 draw in their last match. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU
infoIcon

India and Lebanon played out a 0-0 draw in their last match. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU

The senior Indian men’s football team will be facing the first test of its Asian Cup aspirations when it takes on a young Lebanon side in the final of the Hero Intercontinental Cup on Sunday.

The title decider will be held here at the Kalinga Stadium, which previously saw the completion of the league stage where India emerged as the topper with seven points. Lebanon, which finished second with five points, is the challenger as India looks to regain its winning rhythm after drawing the last league game goalless with the former (on Thursday).

Streaming/telecast information
When does the Intercontinental Cup final match between India and Lebanon start?
The Intercontinental Cup final match between India and Lebanon will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday at the Kalinga stadium.
Where can I watch the Intercontinental Cup final match between India and Lebanon?
The Intercontinental Cup final match between India and Lebanon can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinemas. The match will also be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

“Things were in our favour in the last match and it could have been a nice win. But it didn’t happen, and now we need to continue with our efforts and reach our goal in the final,” Stimac said ahead of the title fight. The draw in the last match also ended the seven-game winning run for India. Stimac said that he hoped to see his team regain the winning touch in the final. “I would have been worried if we were not creating chances, but that hasn’t been the case in the tournament,” he said. “Our boys are playing with great faith, and we need to keep supporting them so that they keep rising,” said Stimac.

Read full preview HERE

