The senior Indian men’s football team will be facing the first test of its Asian Cup aspirations when it takes on a young Lebanon side in the final of the Hero Intercontinental Cup on Sunday.
The title decider will be held here at the Kalinga Stadium, which previously saw the completion of the league stage where India emerged as the topper with seven points. Lebanon, which finished second with five points, is the challenger as India looks to regain its winning rhythm after drawing the last league game goalless with the former (on Thursday).
Streaming/telecast information
“Things were in our favour in the last match and it could have been a nice win. But it didn’t happen, and now we need to continue with our efforts and reach our goal in the final,” Stimac said ahead of the title fight. The draw in the last match also ended the seven-game winning run for India. Stimac said that he hoped to see his team regain the winning touch in the final. “I would have been worried if we were not creating chances, but that hasn’t been the case in the tournament,” he said. “Our boys are playing with great faith, and we need to keep supporting them so that they keep rising,” said Stimac.
Read full preview HERE
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Lebanon LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Intercontinental Cup final?
- Ashes 2023: Khawaja hits maiden Test century in England, leads Australia’s fightback
- Neeraj Chopra to compete in Lausanne leg of Diamond League: Organisers
- Athletes at Inter-State Championships struggle as Odisha reels under heatwave
- Anjali Devi clinches gold, smashes Asian Games qualification mark in first 400m race in four years
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE