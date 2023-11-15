FIFA 2026 World Cup AFC qualifiers all you need to know: When, where to watch India vs Kuwait; full schedule

The Indian men’s football team will start its second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers in a group A clash against Kuwait on Thursday at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium.
The other teams in Group A are Qatar and Afghanistan.
How does the qualification process work?
The second round of the 2026 World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers features 36 teams divided into nine groups of four. Teams in each group will play each other in a home-away round-robin format.
The top teams from the group will qualify for the third round of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and earn a direct entry in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia.
ALSO READ: Wenger to inaugurate AIFF-FIFA academy in Bhubaneswar
The Sunil Chhetri led-India is the second-best ranked team (102) in Group A, behind Qatar (61). The Blue Tigers will play Qatar in a home match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 21 and will travel to Qatar for its away match on June 11.
It will play both of its matches against Afghanistan in March 2024.
India vs Kuwait kick-off, telecast and live streaming info
When and where will the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match start?
Where to watch India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match on TV?
Where can you live stream the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Indian football squad
Full schedule of India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC second round of qualifiers
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Conway hits eight off Bumrah’s first over
- Indian sports news wrap, November 15
- IND vs NZ: India registers its highest ICC ODI World Cup knockout total
- Shreyas Iyer completes 500 runs in 2023 World Cup during IND vs NZ semifinal
- What is the highest ODI total chased down successfully by New Zealand?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE