FIFA 2026 World Cup AFC qualifiers all you need to know: When, where to watch India vs Kuwait; full schedule

The top teams from the group will qualify for the third round of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and earn a direct entry in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia. 

Published : Nov 15, 2023 18:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sunil Chhetri, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 football after beat Kuwait in the final, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023.
The Indian men’s football team will start its second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers in a group A clash against Kuwait on Thursday at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium.

The other teams in Group A are Qatar and Afghanistan. 

How does the qualification process work?

The second round of the 2026 World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers features 36 teams divided into nine groups of four. Teams in each group will play each other in a home-away round-robin format.

The top teams from the group will qualify for the third round of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and earn a direct entry in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia. 

ALSO READ: Wenger to inaugurate AIFF-FIFA academy in Bhubaneswar

The Sunil Chhetri led-India is the second-best ranked team (102) in Group A, behind Qatar (61). The Blue Tigers will play Qatar in a home match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 21 and will travel to Qatar for its away match on June 11. 

It will play both of its matches against Afghanistan in March 2024.

India vs Kuwait kick-off, telecast and live streaming info

When and where will the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match start?
The India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match will kick-off at 10:00 PM IST, Thursday, November 16 at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium.
Where to watch India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match on TV?
The India vs Kuwait match will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.
Where can you live stream the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
The India vs Kuwait match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.
FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Indian football squad
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Peter Martins, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam
Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh
Full schedule of India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC second round of qualifiers
Kuwait vs India - November 16 - 10 PM - Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City
India vs Qatar - November 21 - 7:00 PM - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
Afghanistan vs India - March 21
India vs Afghanistan - March 26
India vs Kuwait - June 6
Qatar vs India - June 11

