MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bhaichung Bhutia on Indian football: Perfect opportunity to enhance continental ranking and reach top 10

The national team has been doing quite well over the last three years. It now needs to start winning matches at bigger stages.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 19:08 IST - 2 MINS READ

Bhaichung Bhutia
‘It is high time we knock on the door of qualification, and I am optimistic that we can make it happen by improving our performances.’
‘It is high time we knock on the door of qualification, and I am optimistic that we can make it happen by improving our performances.’ | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR
infoIcon

‘It is high time we knock on the door of qualification, and I am optimistic that we can make it happen by improving our performances.’ | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

This year is going to be a crucial one for Indian football. The AFC Asian Cup in Qatar marks the beginning of the action, followed by the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. If India can perform well in the Asian Cup and successfully progress through the stages of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, it will augur well for Indian football’s future.

I believe that with the World Cup qualification offering more spots to Asian countries, now is the perfect opportunity for India to enhance its continental ranking and reach the top 10 (currently ranked 18th in the continent). Achieving this target would not be very difficult, given the talent we possess.

ALSO READ
Remaining in top 10 in Asia regularly would make India’s FIFA World Cup dream more reachable, says Sunil Chhetri

It is a realistic goal to aim for, as it would increase our chances of qualifying for the main stage of the World Cup.

It is high time we knock on the door of qualification, and I am optimistic that we can make it happen by improving our performances.

It is not possible to finish in the top four or get into the decisive stage of the Asian Cup. But your performance in the tournament reflects where you stand in the continental assessment. All the top footballers in Asia play it, as it is considered the biggest competition on the continent.

ALSO READ
AFC Asian Cup 2023: Kerala’s love for football helps the ‘beautiful game’ bloom again in the desert

If you finish in the top eight, there is a high chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

Ever since we reached the final stage of the Asian Cup for the first time after a long break in 2011, we have been qualifying for the continental competition quite regularly. It is a positive sign for Indian football.

After having done it for almost 14 years, it is time to take it to the next level and qualify for the round of 16 or the quarterfinals. It is very important to reach the knock-out stages.

The national team has been doing quite well over the last three years. It now needs to start winning matches at bigger stages.

Regarding the position of striker, I believe it’s high time we start looking for players who have the potential to score consistently and demonstrate their worth to replace Sunil Chhetri. Since this could be his final Asian Cup appearance, we find ourselves in a situation where we must search for a replacement for Sunil. Therefore, we need strikers with the skills to perform consistently at crucial moments.

Related stories

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup /

Sunil Chhetri

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Germany Live Score, FIH Olympic Qualifiers Semifinal: IND one win from booking Paris spot; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 18
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bhaichung Bhutia on Indian football: Perfect opportunity to enhance continental ranking and reach top 10
    Bhaichung Bhutia
  4. LIVE India vs Uzbekistan score, AFC Asian Cup 2023: IND v UZB lineups; Thapa, Mishra start, Chhangte on bench, Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup 2023: What does India need to do to qualify for the knockouts - Scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bhaichung Bhutia on Indian football: Perfect opportunity to enhance continental ranking and reach top 10
    Bhaichung Bhutia
  2. Football in 2024: Big year for Stimac and India, Premier League’s growing influence
    Aashin Prasad
  3. LIVE India vs Uzbekistan score, AFC Asian Cup 2023: IND v UZB lineups; Thapa, Mishra start, Chhangte on bench, Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fan plucked from crowd to be match official in Wolverhampton vs Brentford FA Cup fixture
    AP
  5. French police searches finance ministry tax offices over Neymar’s transfer
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Germany Live Score, FIH Olympic Qualifiers Semifinal: IND one win from booking Paris spot; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 18
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bhaichung Bhutia on Indian football: Perfect opportunity to enhance continental ranking and reach top 10
    Bhaichung Bhutia
  4. LIVE India vs Uzbekistan score, AFC Asian Cup 2023: IND v UZB lineups; Thapa, Mishra start, Chhangte on bench, Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup 2023: What does India need to do to qualify for the knockouts - Scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment