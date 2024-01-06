MagazineBuy Print

AIFF evaluates possibility of implementing ‘Additional Video Review System’ in India

AIFF aims to consider the extension of the existing technical infrastructure to accommodate an ‘on-demand’ video review request from the referees through a multi-angle, multi-camera broadcast feed.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 11:37 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey
FILE PHOTO: AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has written to IFAB to explore the possibility of India participating in the trial of the ‘Additional Video Review System’ (AVRS).

President Kalyan Chaubey’s recommendation aims to consider the extension of the existing technical infrastructure to accommodate an ‘on-demand’ video review request from the referees through a multi-angle, multi-camera broadcast feed.

READ | ISL Diary: Lax refereeing, tough AIFF President

Chaubey said, “Our prime objective here is to reduce the margin of error by empowering match officials with the technology to assist in their decision-making. While we will continue to work to implement VAR, I feel that, to begin with, AVRS can be a great option for a country like India. AVRS would help us study the impact of the technology, train our match officials with the new concept, and assess its adaptation by players, coaches, and clubs alike.”

Currently, the mass adoption of VAR is limited due to financial and infrastructure requirements set out in FIFA’s Implementation Assistance and Approval Programme (IAAP). Only about 30 percent of the 211 football-playing nations—mainly in Europe and South America—currently have VAR subscriptions for either full domestic seasons or selective stages.

Chaubey has suggested the AIFF Referee Department undertake the study to seek FIFA’s suggestions and approval.

