East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch EBFC v CFC, preview, predicted XI

PREVIEW:

East Bengal FC is set to host Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Both sides are low in the league standings which is why it is a crucial game for both clubs in its respective race to the ISL playoffs.

East Bengal is heading into the game after a narrow loss against Jamshedpur FC courtesy of conceding a stoppage time goal.

Chennaying FC couldn’t fare well in its last game as well having lost against Mumbai City FC at home. The Marina Machans is also about to face leader Odisha FC in its next match and hence will be looking to head home with maximum points against East Bengal.

PREDICTED XIs

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill; Md Rakip, Mandar Rao Dessai, Hijazi Maher, Nishu Kumar; Shouvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo; Nandha Kumar, Victor Vazquez, Sayan Banerjee; Cleiton Silva

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder; Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Lazar Cirkovic, Aakash Sangwan; Connor Shields, Ayush Adhikari; N Meetei, Rafa Crivellaro, Farukh Choudhary; Anwar Ali

Livestreaming and Telecast Info: