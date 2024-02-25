Sreenidi Deccan FC scored a 2-0 win over Namdhari FC to record its fourth consecutive win in the I-League here at the Deccan Arena on Sunday.
Winger Rilwan Hassan scored one goal in each half to keep the Deccan Warriors hot on the trail of league leader Mohammedan SC whom it hosts next.
Head Coach Carlos Vaz Pinto made two changes to the starting lineup, reintroducing Mayakkannan and Rosenberg Gabriel in place of Lalnutluanga and Lalromawia. It was Sreenidi Deccan which took control of possession from the off and in the 18th minute, Rosenberg’s low cross from the right was pounced on by Hassan from close range to break the deadlock.
ALSO READ | East Bengal midfielder Saul Crespo returns to Kolkata for rehab
Kean Lewis, deployed at wing-back of late, came close to scoring a second just before half time but his curled effort was wide of the target. Namdhari FC had a chance to equalise but Harmanpreet Singh could only blast his effort above the bar.
Sreenidi Deccan have 32 points from 15 matches and will take on Mohammedan SC in their next I-League match on February 29.
Latest on Sportstar
- Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE score, KBFC 0-2 FCG, ISL 10: Noah strike wrongly called offside; Yasir, Borges goals keep Gaurs ahead
- Indian sports wrap, February 25
- GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2024: Litchfield falls as Gujarat Giants stumble in PowerPlay
- Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Updates, CHE v LIV: Lineups out, Salah, Nunez not in match day squad for Liverpool
- I-League 2023-24: Rilwan Hassan scores brace as Sreenidi Deccan beats Namdhari FC, continues winning streak
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE