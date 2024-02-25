MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Rilwan Hassan scores brace as Sreenidi Deccan beats Namdhari FC, continues winning streak

Winger Rilwan Hassan scored one goal in each half to keep the Deccan Warriors hot on the trail of league leader Mohammedan SC whom it hosts next.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 20:05 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Rilwan Hassan of Sreenidi Deccan in action in the I-League 2023-24 season
Rilwan Hassan of Sreenidi Deccan in action in the I-League 2023-24 season | Photo Credit: V. V. Subrahmanyam
infoIcon

Rilwan Hassan of Sreenidi Deccan in action in the I-League 2023-24 season | Photo Credit: V. V. Subrahmanyam

Sreenidi Deccan FC scored a 2-0 win over Namdhari FC to record its fourth consecutive win in the I-League here at the Deccan Arena on Sunday. 

Winger Rilwan Hassan scored one goal in each half to keep the Deccan Warriors hot on the trail of league leader Mohammedan SC whom it hosts next.

Head Coach Carlos Vaz Pinto made two changes to the starting lineup, reintroducing Mayakkannan and Rosenberg Gabriel in place of Lalnutluanga and Lalromawia. It was Sreenidi Deccan which took control of possession from the off and in the 18th minute, Rosenberg’s low cross from the right was pounced on by Hassan from close range to break the deadlock.

Kean Lewis, deployed at wing-back of late, came close to scoring a second just before half time but his curled effort was wide of the target. Namdhari FC had a chance to equalise but Harmanpreet Singh could only blast his effort above the bar.

Sreenidi Deccan have 32 points from 15 matches and will take on Mohammedan SC in their next I-League match on February 29.

