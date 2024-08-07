East Bengal will take on Downtown Heroes FC in its second group stage fixture of the ongoing Durand Cup 2024 on Wednesday in Kolkata.

While the Red and Gold Brigade came from behind to clinch a 3-1 win over the Indian Air Force Football Team in its campaign opener, Downtown narrowly lost 0-1 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

“The team has been shaping up well and has gained a lot of confidence after our win against Indian Air Force FT last week. The match against Downtown Heroes is very crucial in our quest for a knockout spot. We’ll go all out for a win,” East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat said ahead of the fixture.

When will East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes in Durand Cup 2024 kick off?

The East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes FC Durand Cup 2024 match will kick off at 7 pm IST on Wednesday in Kolkata.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes?

The LIVE telecast of the East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes Durand Cup 2024 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes?

The LIVE stream of the East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes Durand Cup 2024 match will be available on the SonyLIV platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE action from Sportstar’s coverage.