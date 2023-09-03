East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: What happened in the last five Kolkata derby games before 2023 Durand Cup Final

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal face off in the 2023 Durand Cup final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, September 3.

The blockbuster match will be the second Kolkata derby of the season after the two sides clashed in the group stages on the tournament on 12 August.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant qualified for the final after a comeback 2-1 win over FC Goa in the semifinal. East Bengal on the other hand booked its place in the final with a tense penalty shootout win over NorthEast United in Kolkata after the match finished 2-2.

Here is what happened in the last five matches between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal:

East Bengal 1 - 0 Mohun Bagan SG; August 2023 - Durand Cup

Nandhakumar Sekar produced a spectacular finish to help Emami East Bengal end its losing streak against its arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant, at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Chennai-born winger’s contribution saw East Bengal down the Indian Super League (ISL) champion MBSG by a solitary goal in the group-A match of the Durand Cup.

Nandhakumar Sekar celebrates after scoring the winner in the match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in the 2023 Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Despite fielding a newly strung combination with 15 new signings, EBFC’s execution kept the star-studded MBSG on a tight leash. The Mariners drew big arrears in making effective transitions while the boys in Red-and-gold showed remarkable efficiency.

East Bengal made many more raids in the Bagan box and succeeded in opening effectively in the 60th-minute counter-attack that saw Nandhakumar producing the all-important goal.

East Bengal 0 - 2 Mohun Bagan SG; February 2023 - ISL

Mohun Bagan SG (earlier ATK Mohun Bagan) beat East Bengal 2-0 on the back of goals by Slavko Damjanovic and Dimitri Petratos in the Indian Super League on 25 February 2023.

Dimitri Petratos of ATK Mohun Bagan takes a shot at the goal during the Indian Super League game between East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports

The opening half was insipid but the contest came alive after the change of ends when the teams started making forays with more purpose. After a spell of intense attacks, Mohun Bagan SG found the breakthrough in the 68th minute when Manvir Singh flicked a Petratos corner to the tall Damjanovic who found the target off the second attempt.

The win was sealed by Petratos in the 90th minute who swooped in on the rebound after substitute Kiyan Nassiri’s attempt was blocked by East Bengal goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

Mohun Bagan SG 2 - 0 East Bengal; October 2023 - ISL

Mohun Bagan (earlier ATK Mohun Bagan) continued its sway over traditional rival East Bengal with a 2-0 win at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on 29 October 2022, extending its winning record to five matches in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh were on the scoresheet for the Mariners, who enjoyed better ball possession but could do little in the East Bengal box because of the discipline shown in defence by Constantine’s men.

Manvir Singh of Mohun Bagan SG celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the ISL match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports

Boumous produced a fine solo effort in the 56th minute as he dribbled past a couple of East Bengal defenders before firing a right-footer that brushed Kamaljeet’s outstretched hands to find its way into the net.

Manvir Singh scored the insurance goal 10 minutes later as his attempt flicked the legs of Kamaljit to find its way home.

East Bengal 0 - 1 Mohun Bagan SG; August 2022 - Durand Cup

Mohun Bagan SG (earlier ATK Mohun Bagan) prevailed over East Bengal by a solitary goal in a Group B match of the 131st Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on 28 August 2022.

Mohun Bagan’s win was tragically realised by an own goal coming from East Bengal forward Sumeet Passi in the injury time

Subhasish celebrates with Liston after the latter’s corner led to Sumeet Passi’s own goal during the 2022 Durand Cup match. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

Mohun Bagan SG had an early opportunity off Ashique Kuruniyan but the winger could not keep his attempt on target despite showing quick feet to elude the East Bengal defence.

The goal finally took place in injury time when a corner taken by Liston Colaco was missed by the first line of East Bengal defence and the ball sneaked through to hit Passi and deflect inside the goal.

Mohun Bagan SG 3 - 1 East Bengal; January 2022 - ISL

Kiyan Nassiri turned an unlikely hero for Mohun Bagan SG (earlier ATK Mohun Bagan) as he came off the bench and fired a hat-trick to power his team to a 3-1 win over East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on 29 January 2022.

Kiyan Nassiri of Mohun Bagan SG celebrates after scoring a goal during an Indian Super League match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports

East Bengal put up a reformed performance and went into the lead early in the second half through a goal from Darren Sidoel.

Kiyan, who is the son of the former East Bengal star Jamshid Nassiri, announced his arrival with the equalizer in the 64th minute.

The young substitute justified his inclusion as he found the back of the East Bengal net twice in a space of two minutes in the added time to complete an incredible win for Mohun Bagan SG.