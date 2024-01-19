East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H: Kolkata derby head-to-head record before Kalinga Super Cup 2024

The historic rivalry between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan dates back to over 100 years with the first match played on August 8, 1921.
Since then, the two clubs have played 394 matches so far. including exhibition encounters, with both teams having a neck-to-neck record against each other. East Bengal has won 140; Mohun Bagan 128 matches.
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H record
Played - 394 | East Bengal - 140 | Mohun Bagan - 128 | Draw - 126
Despite the two teams facing each other regularly in competitions like the I-League, ISL, Federation Cup and the Calcutta Football League, the two Kolkata giants have never played against each other in the Super Cup till date.
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan last five results
