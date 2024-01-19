MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H: Kolkata derby head-to-head record before Kalinga Super Cup 2024

Here is the head to head record of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal before they face each other in the group stage of the Kalinga Super Cup on Friday. 

Published : Jan 19, 2024 07:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Goa: Roy Krishna (L) of ATK Mohun Bagan and Mohammad Rafique of SC East Bengal in action during match 9 of season 8 of Indian Super League football tournament between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal.
Goa: Roy Krishna (L) of ATK Mohun Bagan and Mohammad Rafique of SC East Bengal in action during match 9 of season 8 of Indian Super League football tournament between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Goa: Roy Krishna (L) of ATK Mohun Bagan and Mohammad Rafique of SC East Bengal in action during match 9 of season 8 of Indian Super League football tournament between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal. | Photo Credit: PTI

The historic rivalry between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan dates back to over 100 years with the first match played on August 8, 1921.

Since then, the two clubs have played 394 matches so far. including exhibition encounters, with both teams having a neck-to-neck record against each other. East Bengal has won 140; Mohun Bagan 128 matches.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H record

Played - 394 | East Bengal - 140 | Mohun Bagan - 128 | Draw - 126

Despite the two teams facing each other regularly in competitions like the I-League, ISL, Federation Cup and the Calcutta Football League, the two Kolkata giants have never played against each other in the Super Cup till date.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan last five results
East Bengal 0 - 1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant; September 2023 - Durand Cup Final
East Bengal 1 - 0 Mohun Bagan SG; August 2023 - Durand Cup
East Bengal 0 - 2 Mohun Bagan SG; February 2023 - Indian Super League
Mohun Bagan SG 2 - 0 East Bengal; October 2023 - Indian Super League
East Bengal 0 - 1 Mohun Bagan SG; August 2022 - Durand Cup

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan v East Bengal /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

East Bengal /

Kalinga Super Cup

