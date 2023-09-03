MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan predicted XI: How will teams lineup for Kolkata derby in Durand Cup 2023 final?

Here’s a look at the predicted playing XI that might start in the marquee Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal clash in the final of Durand Cup 2023 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 14:14 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC players in action.
FILE PHOTO: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC players in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC players in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and East Bengal (EBFC), on Sunday, will lock horns in the Durand Cup 2023 final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, to earn the right to lay their hands on the three iconic and glittering Durand trophies and be crowned champion.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE HERE: EAST BENGAL VS MOHUN BAGAN SUPER GIANT DURAND CUP FINAL LIVE SCORE

The first clash between the two local teams, in the group stages, resulted in a favourable result for EEB as Nandhakumar Sekar’s strike made the difference.

ALSO READ | East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup final 2023: Top three battles to look out for

Carles Cuadrat, the EEB head coach was certainly brimming with clarity and confidence in the pre-match presser saying, “After the draw with the Bangladesh Army team, we talked among the team. Improved in our sessions. Then we beat Mohun Bagan. Won the Derby. Match by match we improved and now we are in the final. It’s just the beginning of the process and I am happy.”

ALSO READ
The wizard of Spain: Carles Cuadrat working his magic to help East Bengal dream again

Juan Ferrando, the MBSG coach had this to say, “I am happy with our performance till now. We have played some good teams like Mumbai and FC Goa. And we are going to play another good team in the final. So it will be great if we can win the trophy. We are in the preseason and I am happy with how we are progressing.”

The game kicks off at 4:00 PM IST

Predicted Playing XIs
East Bengal
Prabhsukhan Gil (GK) – Harmanjot Khabra, Jordan Elsey, Lalchungnunga, Mandar Rao Desai – Borja Herrera, Mobashir Rahman – Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh Singh – Javier Siverio
Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Vishal Kaith (GK) – Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai – Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hudo Boumous, Ashique Kuriniyan – Dimitri Petratos, Armando Sadiku

