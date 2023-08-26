FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE: FCG v CFC, Starting lineups, Sadaoui leads Goa attack, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal updates

MATCH PREVIEW

The Durand Cup 2022 winner FC Goa will look to continue its hunt for a second title when it plays Chennaiyin FC in the quarterfinal of this edition at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Both Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle and the Gaurs’ Manolo Marquez are in the midst of establishing new squads and formations but have still managed to showcase attractive and effective football in the tournament.

The Marina Machans have scored nine times and conceded twice, while the Gaurs have conceded the same number, scoring 11 in return. While Chennaiyin has majorly overhauled its attack this year, Marquez has looked for more solidity in defence and midfield, with his new setup.

New signings, like Jordan Murray, Rafael Crivellaro and Farukh Chowdhury for Chennaiyin and Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Oneindia and Rowllin Borges for the Gaurs, have settled down well and an absorbing battle is on the cards.

In a pre-match chat, Goa captain Brandon Fernandez said, “We’ve had a good start to the season, and that has helped in building our confidence as well. We’d now like to keep this going, and head to the ISL on a strong note.”

“Chennaiyin FC presents us with our toughest test so far in the ongoing Durand Cup. They did well in the group stage and are in good form. We had a good outing during our group stage as well, but we could have been better in terms of performance, both defensively and in terms of attacking.”

“That said, we’re confident in ourselves and can bring our a-game to the pitch tomorrow. We aim for nothing less than a win, and will give it our all.”

The winner of this quarterfinal will face either Mumbai City FC or Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who will lock horns tomorrow. The match between Goa and Chennaiyin is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm.