FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE: FCG v CFC, Starting lineups, Sadaoui leads Goa attack, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal updates

FCG vs CFC: Follow the live updates of the Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC, being played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Updated : Aug 26, 2023 17:07 IST

Team Sportstar
Chennaiyin FC will look to continue its resurgence after the return of its former head coach Owen Coyle, going up against FC Goa in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2023,
Chennaiyin FC will look to continue its resurgence after the return of its former head coach Owen Coyle, going up against FC Goa in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2023,
lightbox-info

Chennaiyin FC will look to continue its resurgence after the return of its former head coach Owen Coyle, going up against FC Goa in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2023,

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Durand Cup quarterfinal between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa, being played in the capital city of Assam. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee taking you through the minute-by-minute updates of this contest.

  • August 26, 2023 17:03
    Starting line-up of Chennaiyin FC
  • August 26, 2023 17:01
    Starting line-up for FC Goa:
  • August 26, 2023 16:40
    MATCH PREVIEW

    The Durand Cup 2022 winner FC Goa will look to continue its hunt for a second title when it plays Chennaiyin FC in the quarterfinal of this edition at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

    Both Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle and the Gaurs’ Manolo Marquez are in the midst of establishing new squads and formations but have still managed to showcase attractive and effective football in the tournament.

    The Marina Machans have scored nine times and conceded twice, while the Gaurs have conceded the same number, scoring 11 in return. While Chennaiyin has majorly overhauled its attack this year, Marquez has looked for more solidity in defence and midfield, with his new setup.

    New signings, like Jordan Murray, Rafael Crivellaro and Farukh Chowdhury for Chennaiyin and Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Oneindia and Rowllin Borges for the Gaurs, have settled down well and an absorbing battle is on the cards.

    In a pre-match chat, Goa captain Brandon Fernandez said, “We’ve had a good start to the season, and that has helped in building our confidence as well. We’d now like to keep this going, and head to the ISL on a strong note.”

    “Chennaiyin FC presents us with our toughest test so far in the ongoing Durand Cup. They did well in the group stage and are in good form. We had a good outing during our group stage as well, but we could have been better in terms of performance, both defensively and in terms of attacking.”

    “That said, we’re confident in ourselves and can bring our a-game to the pitch tomorrow. We aim for nothing less than a win, and will give it our all.”

    The winner of this quarterfinal will face either Mumbai City FC or Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who will lock horns tomorrow. The match between Goa and Chennaiyin is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
