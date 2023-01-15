ISL 2022/23: FC Goa held to 2-2 draw by NorthEast United FC

FC Goa dropped points after opening the scoring in the Indian Super League (ISL) for the first time this season as they were held to a 2-2 draw by NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Sunday.

FC Goa had the opportunity to reclaim fifth place on the table with a win, but remained sixth after NorthEast United FC’s first draw of the season, and only the second game where it picked up points.

FC Goa has now failed to win on the road for the sixth straight game, and has Chennaiyin FC only four points behind in seventh place.

The opening goal of the game came moments after Aaron Evans’ error almost led to a goal around the half-hour mark.

Guarrotxena darted into the box with the ball from the right side before squaring it towards Brandon. It was played behind him as the winger nicked it into the path of Edu Bedia, who fired a volley into the back of the net to mark his 100th appearance for FC Goa.

The Highlanders then breached FC Goa’s defence via a penalty that was awarded in first-half stoppage time.

Alex Saji’s volley came off Brandon’s arm and the referee instantly pointed to the spot. Gil stepped up and converted from the spot to restore parity just before the half-time whistle.

In the 63rd minute, Brandon’s clever flick near the halfway line allowed Noah Sadaoui to sprint with the ball towards goal. Outpacing his marker, Sadaoui tried to round keeper Mirshad Michu but was brought down to win a penalty. Guarrotxena sent Michu the wrong way and put the Gaurs back in front.

The joy was short lived for FC Goa as Fares Arnout’s clumsy tackle on Pragyan inside the box forced the referee to point towards the spot for the third time during the match.

Gil stepped up to take it again and successfully converted his fourth spot-kick of the season to draw the Highlanders level for the second time in the evening.

NorthEast United FC remained at the bottom of the table but added a point to its tally, now at four points.