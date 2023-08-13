Gokulam Kerala pips Kerala Blasters 4-3 to win Kerala derby in Durand Cup 2023

Gokulam Kerala came off as the better side in the Kerala derby, beating Kerala Blasters 4-3 in a seven-goal slugfest in the Durand Cup 2023 at the Mohun Bagan ground on Sunday.

There were four goals in the first half and three in the second as the 2019 Durand Cup champion clinched its second straight victory in as many games to go on top of Group C.

For the Indian Super League (ISL) side, KBFC, this was its first game and it will now be looking to win its remaining two matches, to remain in contention for the quarterfinals.

Although the Blasters looked the more dangerous side in the first half on set pieces, the Malabarians found the net first, just past the quarter-of-an-hour mark.

Basit Bhat won the corner which Nili Perdomo curled in with his right foot. Bouba Aminou used his height and soared above Jeakson Singh to head the ball into the top left corner.

Blasters replied 18 minutes later when Emmanuel Justine, playing his first competitive match for the KBFC, took advantage of a penalty box melee, following a corner, to make it all square.

Emmanuel Justine (right), who joined Kerala Blasters this season, impressed on his competitive debut for the Indian Super League side, in the Durand Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Their joy was short-lived as Perdomo threaded a through ball for Alex Sanchez inside the Blasters’ box in the 42nd minute. The Spaniard drove in and cut back towards the far post, crossing for Sreekuttan, who got Gokulam back in front again.

The Malabarians continued to pile misery in the next few minutes, with Alex’s shot from a Perdomo assist getting into the net off a deflection from Blasters’ Huidram Naocha Singh in first-half injury time.

The goal rush continued after the break when Abhijith’s thunderbolt, just two minutes into the second half, made it 4-1 for GKFC.

Talk about an unexpected twist! Abhijith's stunning long-range shot leaves everyone in awe as we stretches lead to 4-1 early in the second half⚽🚀#DurandCup#GKFC#malabarianspic.twitter.com/sZI1ZkahBd — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) August 13, 2023

Alex got his second assist after a galloping run into the box, where he withdrew and set up Abhijith. The 26-year-old central midfielder put his laces through the ball, bulging the top-right corner of KBFC’s net.

Though the contest looked done and dusted, the Blasters began their comeback from there, or at least made an attempt for the same.

Md. Aimen took out two defenders and then the goalkeeper with his dink back into the box, and crossed it for Prabir Das, who scored KBFC’s second goal in the 54th minute.

KBFC’s captain Adrian Luna pulled another back when Bidhyasagar Singh, having missed a sitter seconds earlier, set the Uruguayan up in the box. Luna made no mistake to slot it into the net.

Though the Blasters continued to create chances to score another equaliser, it was too little too late for them as Gokulam Kerala clinched its first-ever victory in the Kerala derby in senior men’s football.

Shillong Lajong ends Durand Cup campaign on a high

In the other game, Ronney Wilson Kharbudon’s brace helped 10-men Shillong Lajong FC beat Downtown Heroes 2-1 to end its campaign on a high in a Group D fixture at the SAI Stadium.

It was Wilson’s deflected own goal that gave Downtown Heroes the lead. Lajong goalkeeper Ngamsanglena was shown a straight red card in the 10th minute of the game. Shillong Lajong finished the tournament with three points from three matches.