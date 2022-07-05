Gokulam Kerala signs Cameroonian Richard Towa as new coach

Richard Towa is the new coach at Gokulam Kerala.

The Cameroonian takes over from the hugely successful Italian Vincenzo Alberto Annese, who led the club to back-to-back titles at the I-League.

The 52-year-old UEFA Pro license holder from Germany is a former Cameroonian player and featured in 13 internationals.

After his stint as a player in the second division of the Bundesliga, he coached various clubs in Germany.

He was the Cameroon Under-23 coach for three years. For the last couple of years, he has been coaching different top division clubs in Cameroon.

READ: ISL 2022-23: Halicharan Narzary signs new one-year deal with Hyderabad FC

“It is an honor to be part of Gokulam Kerala FC," Towa said. "The club is a champion club in Indian football and I want to make sure the winning streak of the club continues further. This is a new challenge and I believe we can win more trophies together."

''The coach is experienced and his strength lies in nurturing youngsters," said Gokulam's president V.C. Praveen.

"For Gokulam Kerala FC the motto is to develop talents and at the same time win all the titles. We hope that more youngsters will get a chance in the top flight and we also need a hat-trick of wins in I-League. So we believe Richard Towa is the apt profile for that."