  • September 22, 2023 - Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad
  • September 30, 2023 - East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • October 5, 2023 - Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
  • October 23, 2023 - Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad
  • October 28, 2023 - Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
  • November 4, 2023 - Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC - G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad
  • November 7, 2023 - Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC - JLN Stadium, New Delhi
  • November 25, 2023 - Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC - JLN Stadium, Kochi
  • December 2, 2023 - Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad
  • December 10, 2023 - NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
  • December 17, 2023 - Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
  • December 21, 2023 - Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad