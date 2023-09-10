The new season of the Indian Super League is all set to begin on September 21, with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
This will be the 10th edition of the tournament, which is now the premier division of Indian football, with 12 clubs fighting for the title. Hyderabad FC, the ISL 2021-22 champion, is be looking to start afresh this season, with a fresh batch of players as well as a new coach in Conor Nestor.
Manolo Marquez, who had guided the Nizams to the ISL title, has moved on to join FC Goa, including several first team players, either leaving the club for another ISL side or leaving the league altogether.
RELATED: ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC signs Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen on a one-year deal
The Nizams will open the ISL 2023-24 season against Marquez’s side, Goa, at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad while they will host the defending champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, on December 2.
Following is the list of all matches of Hyderabad FC in this ISL season till the end of the year:
- September 22, 2023 - Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad
- September 30, 2023 - East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- October 5, 2023 - Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
- October 23, 2023 - Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad
- October 28, 2023 - Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
- November 4, 2023 - Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC - G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad
- November 7, 2023 - Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC - JLN Stadium, New Delhi
- November 25, 2023 - Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC - JLN Stadium, Kochi
- December 2, 2023 - Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad
- December 10, 2023 - NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
- December 17, 2023 - Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
- December 21, 2023 - Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs NZ LIVE Score updates, 2nd ODI streaming info: New Zealand wins Toss, opts to bowl
- Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 Schedule: When is HFC playing in the Indian Super League?
- India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 (24.1 overs); Rain stops; Kohli, Rahul at crease - IND vs PAK updates
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Scorecard, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: IND vs PAK streaming info; IND 147/2 in 24.1 overs; Play stopped due to rain
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Weather Updates Colombo, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 in 24.1 overs; Rain stops at the ground
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE