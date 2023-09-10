The new season of the Indian Super League is all set to begin on September 21, with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

This will be the 10th edition of the tournament, which is now the premier division of Indian football, with 12 clubs fighting for the title. Hyderabad FC, the ISL 2021-22 champion, is be looking to start afresh this season, with a fresh batch of players as well as a new coach in Conor Nestor.

Manolo Marquez, who had guided the Nizams to the ISL title, has moved on to join FC Goa, including several first team players, either leaving the club for another ISL side or leaving the league altogether.

RELATED: ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC signs Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen on a one-year deal

The Nizams will open the ISL 2023-24 season against Marquez’s side, Goa, at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad while they will host the defending champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, on December 2.

Following is the list of all matches of Hyderabad FC in this ISL season till the end of the year: