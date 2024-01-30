ISL 10: Indian Super League 2023-24 returns, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United to be first game

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 will return after the international break with India’s national team players returned from their Asian Cup duty in the last week of January.

The ISL clubs were playing in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 during the break and will get back to playing in the league, starting Wednesday, on January 31, 2024.

Here is everything you need to know about the return of the top division of Indian men’s football:

Why was the Indian Super League on a break?

The Indian Super League 2023-24 took a break as players of the Indian national team left for the AFC Asian Cup 2023. As the international break is a window assigned by FIFA, it is mandatory for clubs to release players for the same.

As a result, while deciding upon the schedule of the league, the break was kept in mind, with the players getting about two weeks to prepare for their opening Asian Cup match against Australia.

When was the last match an ISL 2023-24 match played?

The last match of the ISL was played between NorthEast United and FC Goa on December 29, 2023 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with goals from Jithin M. S. and Carlos Martinez, for NEUFC and FCG, respectively.

How does the league standings look before the restart?

Here are the real-time standings of the teams in the league before it resumes on Wednesday:

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Kerala Blasters 12 8 2 2 17 10 7 26 2 FC Goa 10 7 3 0 16 5 11 24 3 Odisha FC 12 7 3 2 22 12 10 24 4 Mumbai City FC 11 6 4 1 18 9 9 22 5 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 10 6 1 3 19 14 5 19 6 NorthEast United FC 12 2 6 4 13 18 -5 12 7 Chennaiyin FC 12 3 3 6 15 22 -7 12 8 East Bengal 10 2 5 3 11 8 3 11 9 Bengaluru FC 12 2 5 5 12 19 -7 11 10 Jamshedpur FC 12 2 3 7 12 15 -3 9 11 Punjab FC 12 1 5 6 9 18 -9 8 12 Hyderabad FC* 11 0 4 7 5 19 -14 4

Who will play the first match when ISL 2023-24 returns?

As the ISL 2023-24 returns on January 31, Jamshedpur FC will play NorthEast United at 7:30 pm IST in the first match, at the JRD Tata Stadium in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

The Red Miners have had turbulent times in December, when it parted ways with head coach Steve Cooper after seven losses in his last seven games in charge. However, under new coach Khalid Jamil, it reached the semifinals of the Super Cup, where it lost to eventual champion East Bengal.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, lost to JFC in the group stage of the Super Cup and will look to settle scores this time around.

When is the Kolkata derby?

The first Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League 2023-24,which was earlier postponed, is now scheduled on February 3, 2024, at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

How to watch ISL 2023-24 in India?

The Indian Super League 2023-24 season will be live telecast on Sports18 SD and HD. It can be live streamed on JioCinema.

How to watch ISL 2023-24 outside India?

The Indian Super League 2023-24 season can be followed through live streams on the OneFootball app.