ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC fixtures list, schedule, squads, match timings

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champion Hyderabad FC will start its 2022-23 season against Mumbai City FC on October 9, 2022 at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blasters FC in the 2021-22 final to clinch the ISL title.

Following is the full fixtures list for Hyderabad FC’s group stage matches in the 2022-23 season.