ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC fixtures list, schedule, squads, match timings

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champion Hyderabad FC will start its 2022-23 season against Mumbai City FC on October 9, 2022 at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar
27 September, 2022 12:30 IST
Bartholomew Ogbeche of Hyderabad FC celebrates a goal during match 43 of season 8 of HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE played between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa, India on 28th December 2021..

Bartholomew Ogbeche of Hyderabad FC celebrates a goal during match 43 of season 8 of HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE played between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa, India on 28th December 2021.. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports/ ISL

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champion Hyderabad FC will start its 2022-23 season against Mumbai City FC on October 9, 2022 at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blasters FC in the 2021-22 final to clinch the ISL title.

Following is the full fixtures list for Hyderabad FC’s group stage matches in the 2022-23 season.

Hyderabad FC Full Squad
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Alex Saji, Chinglesana Singh, Reagan Singh, Manoj Mohammad, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Soyal Joshy
Midfielders: Abdul Anjukandan, Borja Herrera, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Seityasen Singh, Joao Victor, Khassa Camara, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Yasir Mohammad.
Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Joel Chianese, Ramhlunchhunga, Rohit Danu

