ISL: Bengaluru FC aims to end seven-game winless run as Jamshedpur pays visit

With Gerard Zaragoza taking over coaching duties from Simon Grayson, the club faithful will be desperate for the Catalan to sprinkle some of the stardust.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 21:09 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC reacts during the defeat to Chennaiyin FC.
Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC reacts during the defeat to Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman
Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC reacts during the defeat to Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman

Bengaluru FC will hope that Saturday’s Indian Super League (ISL) encounter against Jamshedpur FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium will mark the dawn of a new era.

The 2018-19 ISL champion is down in the abyss, placed ninth on seven points with just one win from 10 matches. With Gerard Zaragoza taking over coaching duties from Simon Grayson, the club faithful will be desperate for the Catalan to sprinkle some of the stardust he may have collected from his time as an assistant to Carles Cuadrat during the title-winning season.

“We need to change the mentality,” said Zaragoza, who will have two matches to work his magic before players break for the Asian Cup next month. “But first, I need to help them recover not just as football players, but as persons. They need to believe in themselves.

READ | Chhetri on Bengaluru FC’s troubles: We are desperately waiting for stability

Bengaluru FC’s newly-appointed Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza, and skipper Sunil Chhetri, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
Bengaluru FC's newly-appointed Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza, and skipper Sunil Chhetri, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar/THE HINDU
Bengaluru FC’s newly-appointed Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza, and skipper Sunil Chhetri, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar/THE HINDU

“When we were champions, we dominated possession, counter-attacks and also set-pieces. I’m Catalan and I like the offensive style, but there has to be momentum for everything. Now the team needs to organise, not only in defense but also in attack.”

The visitors are also in a similar predicament, down in 10th position with six points from nine games. Scott Cooper’s outfit will be as thirsting as BFC.

“I am not worried because we have created chances and we have not allowed teams to dominate us,” said Cooper. “And Bengaluru has had many changes. The only thing we could plan on was for individual players. We expect a good match.”

Related Topics

Bengaluru FC /

Sunil Chhetri /

Gerard Zaragoza /

Jamshedpur FC

