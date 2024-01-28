Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal?

After 27 matches in 20 days of action, East Bengal FC and Odisha FC remain the last two teams left to vie for the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 crown. The Red and Gold Brigade and the Kalinga Warriors will meet in the summit clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 28, 2024, at 19:30 IST.

Both teams boast of a flawless record of four straight wins en route to the final.

While East Bengal trounced arch-rival Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 in its last group stage game before bagging a comfortable 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the semifinal, Odisha passed Group D with no problems, edging Mumbai City FC 1-0 in a heated semifinal on Thursday.

For the hosts, nothing will be more special than lifting the Kalinga Super Cup trophy in front of their home crowd. The previous season’s Super Cup may have been the club’s first-ever silverware, but should it defend the throne on home soil at the Kalinga Stadium, it will be a moment of a lifetime.

