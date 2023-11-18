MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kerala Premier League to kick off in Malappuram on November 25

Twenty teams, divided into two groups, will be in action in the league and the two three from each pool will enter the super six stage which will be held in Kannur early next year.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 20:09 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
The captains of the men’s teams in the Kerala Premier League with the trophy they will be fighting for, in Kochi on Saturday.
The captains of the men’s teams in the Kerala Premier League with the trophy they will be fighting for, in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan
infoIcon

The captains of the men’s teams in the Kerala Premier League with the trophy they will be fighting for, in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

The 11 th Scoreline Kerala Premier League football will begin at the Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, on November 25. Twenty teams, divided into two groups, will be in action in the league and the two three from each pool will enter the Super Six stage which will be held in Kannur early next year.

Two matches, with a 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. start, will be held on all days and the league is likely to run till February.

ALSO READ
VAR likely in domestic competitions from 2025-26 season: AIFF

Three teams have joined the league this season, St. Joseph’s College (Devagairi) and Luca SC from the KPL qualifiers and FC Kerala through the corporate entry route.

While announcing the details of the new KPL season at the event’s launch here on Saturday, Kerala Football Association president Navaz Meeran said the Kerala Women’s League – a seven-team affair – would begin at Thrissur’s Corporation Stadium on December 5.

The groupings (KPL, at Kottapadi Stadium, Malappuram):

Group A: Gokulam Kerala FC, Kerala United FC, Real Malabar FC (Kondotty), FC Areecode, FC Kerala, Wayanad United FC, St. Joseph’s College (Devagiri), Basco Othukungal, SAT Tirur, Luca SC.

Group B: Kerala Blasters FC, Kerala Police, Parappur FC, LIFFA, M.K. Sporting, SAI, Golden Threads, Muthoot FA, Kovalam FC, KSEB.

Kerala Women’s League (teams, at Corporation Stadium, Thrissur): Lords FA, Gokulam Kerala FC, SBFA (Poovar), FC Kerala, Kadathanad Raja FC, Kerala United FC, St. Joseph’s College (Devagiri).

Related Topics

Kerala Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Premier League to kick off in Malappuram on November 25
    Stan Rayan
  2. MotoGP Qatar: Johann Zarco tops qualifying one
    AFP
  3. Top spells by Indian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top spells by Australian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Injury riddled P.V. Sindhu reveals her experience training under the mentorship of legendary coach Prakash Padukone
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Kerala Premier League to kick off in Malappuram on November 25
    Stan Rayan
  2. VAR likely in domestic competitions from 2025-26 season: AIFF
    PTI
  3. FIFA 2026 World Cup AFC qualifiers: Stimac confident of India’s preparation ahead of Kuwait clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League: Shillong Lajong settles for a 2-2 draw at home against Deccan FC
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala bests TRAU, Rajasthan United registers first win against Churchill Brothers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Premier League to kick off in Malappuram on November 25
    Stan Rayan
  2. MotoGP Qatar: Johann Zarco tops qualifying one
    AFP
  3. Top spells by Indian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top spells by Australian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Injury riddled P.V. Sindhu reveals her experience training under the mentorship of legendary coach Prakash Padukone
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment