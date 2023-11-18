Kerala Premier League to kick off in Malappuram on November 25

The 11 th Scoreline Kerala Premier League football will begin at the Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, on November 25. Twenty teams, divided into two groups, will be in action in the league and the two three from each pool will enter the Super Six stage which will be held in Kannur early next year.

Two matches, with a 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. start, will be held on all days and the league is likely to run till February.

Three teams have joined the league this season, St. Joseph’s College (Devagairi) and Luca SC from the KPL qualifiers and FC Kerala through the corporate entry route.

While announcing the details of the new KPL season at the event’s launch here on Saturday, Kerala Football Association president Navaz Meeran said the Kerala Women’s League – a seven-team affair – would begin at Thrissur’s Corporation Stadium on December 5.

The groupings (KPL, at Kottapadi Stadium, Malappuram):

Group A: Gokulam Kerala FC, Kerala United FC, Real Malabar FC (Kondotty), FC Areecode, FC Kerala, Wayanad United FC, St. Joseph’s College (Devagiri), Basco Othukungal, SAT Tirur, Luca SC.

Group B: Kerala Blasters FC, Kerala Police, Parappur FC, LIFFA, M.K. Sporting, SAI, Golden Threads, Muthoot FA, Kovalam FC, KSEB.

Kerala Women’s League (teams, at Corporation Stadium, Thrissur): Lords FA, Gokulam Kerala FC, SBFA (Poovar), FC Kerala, Kadathanad Raja FC, Kerala United FC, St. Joseph’s College (Devagiri).