IWL 2023-24: Karishma sparkles again in Kickstart FC’s win over Sports Odisha

Karishma Shirvoikar is on a roll and so is Kickstart FC, which rode on Karishma’s scoring abilities to clinch its third win in a row in the IWL at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Thursday.

With the 2-1 win over Sports Odisha, the home side now has nine points from three matches, which puts them at the top of the table.

Sports Odisha, on the other hand, has lost all three matches so far.

But then, Sports Odisha didn’t go down without a fight. Despite conceding early, it made every effort to hit back and was even able to level the score at one point. But with limited abilities and attacking options, the losing side had to leave the pitch empty-handed.

Kickstart FC gained immensely because of the presence of Karishma, who is proving to be a prolific scorer. She scored a hat-trick against East Bengal in the previous match, and on Thursday, she started from where she left off the other day. By scoring two goals today, she has taken her tally of goals to seven, the highest in the ongoing IWL so far.

With her hair held up in an elegant chignon, Karishma displayed fine skills when she struck the first goal in the 13th minute by making her way smoothly past the Sports Odisha defence. Goalkeeper Spandita Das could have been more alert when the ball beat her to find the net, but that doesn’t take the credit away from Karishma.

Sports Odisha made a brief comeback when it equalised in the 27th minute. Its forward Subhadra Sahoo was fouled inside the box by Aruna Bag and Rashmi Kumari Ghising made no mistake from the resultant spot kick.

However, it took Kickstart only six minutes to regain the lead, something it managed to protect till the end. Karishma was once again on target, this time from a deft low header after Munic Minz outwitted a defender to cross the ball at the goalmouth.

In the second half, Sports Odisha made some genuine efforts to erase the arrears, but it was of no avail.