MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch PFC vs KBFC, predicted lineups, preview and more

PFC vs KBFC: All you need to know before the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League 2023-24 match being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 03:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Adrian Luna of Kerala Blasters FC during an ISL 2023-24 match.  
FILE PHOTO: Adrian Luna of Kerala Blasters FC during an ISL 2023-24 match.   | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Adrian Luna of Kerala Blasters FC during an ISL 2023-24 match.   | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Kerala Blasters is all set to travel Hyderabad FC in its tenth game of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season as the in-form away side eyes the top of the league table.

Kerala Blasters FC, soaring high in second place will face struggling Punjab FC, desperate for its first win. Punjab, weighed down by the dubious honour of longest ISL winless streak, has five points to its name, a meagre haul for any debutant at this stage. Yet, it has shown resilience, drawing more than it has lost, and even challenging seasoned teams. The Achilles’ heel has been its finishing, the elusive final touch that separates draws from victories.

But settling in and adapting to the ISL’s demands takes time. Punjab’s task is simple: refine its processes, identify weaknesses, and work relentlessly on them. Forget reputations, especially at home, where the homer crowd awaits its first taste of glory.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Two and half years more of suffering and frustration, says Vukomanovic on the wait for VAR

The match promises to be a battle of contrasting narratives, where Kerala’s attacking prowess clashes with Punjab’s dogged determination. Can the debutants find its winning formula, or will Kerala’s firepower prove too much to handle? The stage is set for a thrilling encounter in the heart of the capital city.

Predicted lineups:

Punjab FC: Kiran; T. Abhishek Singh, K. Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Dimitros Chatziisaias; Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Ashis Pradhan; Juan Mera, Krishns, Luka Majcen

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh; Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Ruivah Hormipam, Naocha Huidrom Singh; Daisuke Sakai, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Adrián Luna; Kwame Peprah, Dimitris Diamantakos

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL match start?
The Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Thursday, December 15 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.
Where to watch the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL match?
The Pubjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24 /

Kerala Blasters /

Punjab FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch PFC vs KBFC, predicted lineups, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. Legia Warsaw fans banned for five European away games for crowd trouble
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC’s misery continues as Chennaiyin wins 2-0
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. Shami nominated for Arjuna Award, Satwik-Chirag for Khel Ratna
    PTI
  5. IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Misfiring bowlers in focus as India seeks series-levelling win over South Africa
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch PFC vs KBFC, predicted lineups, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa, Mumbai City play out a gritty goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 points table: Goa FC draws with Mumbai City, extends lead at the top 
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin, Bengaluru FC keen to get back to winning ways
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: India announces list of 50 probables, Anwar Ali misses out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch PFC vs KBFC, predicted lineups, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. Legia Warsaw fans banned for five European away games for crowd trouble
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC’s misery continues as Chennaiyin wins 2-0
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. Shami nominated for Arjuna Award, Satwik-Chirag for Khel Ratna
    PTI
  5. IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Misfiring bowlers in focus as India seeks series-levelling win over South Africa
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment