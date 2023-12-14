Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch PFC vs KBFC, predicted lineups, preview and more

Kerala Blasters is all set to travel Hyderabad FC in its tenth game of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season as the in-form away side eyes the top of the league table.

Kerala Blasters FC, soaring high in second place will face struggling Punjab FC, desperate for its first win. Punjab, weighed down by the dubious honour of longest ISL winless streak, has five points to its name, a meagre haul for any debutant at this stage. Yet, it has shown resilience, drawing more than it has lost, and even challenging seasoned teams. The Achilles’ heel has been its finishing, the elusive final touch that separates draws from victories.

But settling in and adapting to the ISL’s demands takes time. Punjab’s task is simple: refine its processes, identify weaknesses, and work relentlessly on them. Forget reputations, especially at home, where the homer crowd awaits its first taste of glory.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Two and half years more of suffering and frustration, says Vukomanovic on the wait for VAR

The match promises to be a battle of contrasting narratives, where Kerala’s attacking prowess clashes with Punjab’s dogged determination. Can the debutants find its winning formula, or will Kerala’s firepower prove too much to handle? The stage is set for a thrilling encounter in the heart of the capital city.

Predicted lineups:

Punjab FC: Kiran; T. Abhishek Singh, K. Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Dimitros Chatziisaias; Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Ashis Pradhan; Juan Mera, Krishns, Luka Majcen

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh; Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Ruivah Hormipam, Naocha Huidrom Singh; Daisuke Sakai, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Adrián Luna; Kwame Peprah, Dimitris Diamantakos

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO