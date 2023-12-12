MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24 points table: Goa FC draws with Mumbai City, extends lead at the top 

FC Goa extends its lead at the top after a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC. 

Published : Dec 12, 2023 22:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Carl Gerard McHugh in Action during Match No 52 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, on 12 December 2023.
Carl Gerard McHugh in Action during Match No 52 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, on 12 December 2023. | Photo Credit: Adimazes/ISL
infoIcon

Carl Gerard McHugh in Action during Match No 52 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, on 12 December 2023. | Photo Credit: Adimazes/ISL

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season kicked off with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

FC Goa extends its lead at the top after a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC. 

The Mariners, on the other hand, remained third, with 16 points from six games so far.

Here are the real-time standings of the teams in the league:

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 FC Goa 8 6 2 0 11 3 8 20
2 Kerala Blasters 9 5 2 2 13 10 3 17
3 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 6 5 1 0 14 6 8 16
4 Mumbai City FC 7 4 3 0 13 6 7 15
5 Odisha FC 8 4 2 2 14 11 3 14
6 NorthEast United 9 2 4 3 10 13 -3 10
7 East Bengal 8 2 3 3 11 8 3 9
8 Chennaiyin FC 9 2 3 4 13 18 -5 9
9 Bengaluru FC 9 1 4 4 10 16 -6 7
10 Jamshedpur FC 9 1 3 5 6 10 -4 6
11 Punjab FC 9 0 5 4 8 16 -8 5
12 Hyderabad FC* 8 0 4 5 5 11 -6 4

Related Topics

ISL /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: IND 180/7 (19.3) vs SA; Rain stops play in Gqeberha
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 points table: Goa FC draws with Mumbai City, extends lead at the top 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 will ‘welcome’ neutral Russia and Belarus athletes, says chief of Olympics organising committee Tony Estanguet
    Reuters
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest wicket-takers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest run scorers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24 points table: Goa FC draws with Mumbai City, extends lead at the top 
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin, Bengaluru FC keen to get back to winning ways
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: India announces list of 50 probables, Anwar Ali misses out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan edged past Delhi FC, goes second in the running
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24 points table: Sreenidi Deccan beats Delhi FC and moves second in the standings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: IND 180/7 (19.3) vs SA; Rain stops play in Gqeberha
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 points table: Goa FC draws with Mumbai City, extends lead at the top 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 will ‘welcome’ neutral Russia and Belarus athletes, says chief of Olympics organising committee Tony Estanguet
    Reuters
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest wicket-takers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest run scorers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment