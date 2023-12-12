ISL 2023-24 points table: Goa FC draws with Mumbai City, extends lead at the top 

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season kicked off with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
FC Goa extends its lead at the top after a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC.
The Mariners, on the other hand, remained third, with 16 points from six games so far.
Here are the real-time standings of the teams in the league:
|Position
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FC Goa
|8
|6
|2
|0
|11
|3
|8
|20
|2
|Kerala Blasters
|9
|5
|2
|2
|13
|10
|3
|17
|3
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|6
|8
|16
|4
|Mumbai City FC
|7
|4
|3
|0
|13
|6
|7
|15
|5
|Odisha FC
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|11
|3
|14
|6
|NorthEast United
|9
|2
|4
|3
|10
|13
|-3
|10
|7
|East Bengal
|8
|2
|3
|3
|11
|8
|3
|9
|8
|Chennaiyin FC
|9
|2
|3
|4
|13
|18
|-5
|9
|9
|Bengaluru FC
|9
|1
|4
|4
|10
|16
|-6
|7
|10
|Jamshedpur FC
|9
|1
|3
|5
|6
|10
|-4
|6
|11
|Punjab FC
|9
|0
|5
|4
|8
|16
|-8
|5
|12
|Hyderabad FC*
|8
|0
|4
|5
|5
|11
|-6
|4
