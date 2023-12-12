MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: FC Goa, Mumbai City play out a gritty goalless draw

The draw keeps Goa on top of the table with 20 points from eight matches, while Mumbai stands in fourth with 15 points from seven outings.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 22:56 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FC Goa and Mumbai City in action.
FC Goa and Mumbai City in action. | Photo Credit: Adimazes/ISL
infoIcon

FC Goa and Mumbai City in action. | Photo Credit: Adimazes/ISL

League leaders FC Goa held Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw at the Fatorda Stadium tonight as Petr Kratky secured a point for the visitor in his first-ever game coaching in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The draw keeps Goa on top of the table with 20 points from eight matches, while Mumbai stands in fourth with 15 points from seven outings.

The Gaurs began impressively, chasing their first win against the Islanders in their last eight encounters. Carl McHugh, primarily tasked with shielding the FC Goa defence, was on the move forward tonight, unlocking their attackers with key passes near the final third.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24 points table: Goa FC draws with Mumbai City, extends lead at the top 

A headed attempt at goal in the sixth minute was followed by McGugh placing a perfect pass on the path of Boris Singh. The winger took a shot at Phurba Lachenpa in the 12th minute, but the Mumbai City FC goalkeeper thwarted the threat for the time being.

The home team fell back on their creative attacking duo of Victor Rodriguez and Noah Sadaoui soon afterwards, with the two of them pushing the Mumbai City FC backline behind and carving open spaces to keep Lachenpa on his toes, all the time.

Abdenasser El Khayati, the former Chennaiyin FC star who netted the opener in the Islanders’ 4-0 triumph over Bengaluru FC last week, was eager to get going, with some enterprising moves near the opposition’s box.

However, efforts from neither of the two sides could culminate in a goal-scoring move, with Noah’s shot courtesy of a pass by Rodriguez flying over the posts at the brink of the half-time whistle.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin, Bengaluru FC keen to get back to winning ways

Yoell van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Bipin Singh came on to enable the Islanders to take a more direct approach in the second essay of the game. Van Nieff drew fouls near the box, whereas Bipin made some flashy runs on the left flank. Cutting in, he unleashed a shot in the 68th minute, but a disciplined FC Goa defence that has conceded only thrice so far this season held right to ward off the winger’s effort.

Marquez unrolled the last roll of his dice by substituting Carlos Martinez for Sadaoui, with the hope of putting numbers inside the box and banking on the Spaniard to make the most of whichever chances came his way. But, it was not the night for that, as Mumbai City FC weathered that and instead applied pressure back by amplifying their efforts to seek the winner.

Related Topics

FC Goa /

Mumbai City FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023: India beats Netherlands 4-3 in a thriller, reaches semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian women’s doubles pair Ashwini-Tanisha climb to world no. 24 in BWF rankings
    PTI
  3. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: SA set revised target of 152 in 15 overs vs IND after rain break
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tennis Premier League: Novak-Nedunchezhiyan duo shine to guide Binny Brigade to win against Pune Jaguars
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa, Mumbai City play out a gritty goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa, Mumbai City play out a gritty goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 points table: Goa FC draws with Mumbai City, extends lead at the top 
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin, Bengaluru FC keen to get back to winning ways
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: India announces list of 50 probables, Anwar Ali misses out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan edged past Delhi FC, goes second in the running
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023: India beats Netherlands 4-3 in a thriller, reaches semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian women’s doubles pair Ashwini-Tanisha climb to world no. 24 in BWF rankings
    PTI
  3. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: SA set revised target of 152 in 15 overs vs IND after rain break
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tennis Premier League: Novak-Nedunchezhiyan duo shine to guide Binny Brigade to win against Pune Jaguars
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa, Mumbai City play out a gritty goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment