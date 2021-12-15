Ranjita Tekcham, Uvena Fernandes appointed match officials in AFC Asian Cup 2022

India’s Ranjita Tekcham and Uvena Fernandes were on Wednesday appointed as match officials for the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022.

Tekcham has been appointed as one of the referees, while Fernandes has been named an assistant referee for the tournament to be held in India in January and February next year.

“All AFC appointments are important but this one more so because India are hosts and I am going to perform on home soil,” said Ranjita.

The VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology will be used from the quarterfinals and the match officials are eager to learn more about it.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to learn the advanced VAR system and improve our skills on it,” said Fernandes, who will be involved in her second AFC Asian Cup event.

Along with the two match officials, Maria Rebello has also been assigned as a referee assessor.