Napoli aims to keep up Serie A winning streak in showdown with Inter

Reuters
03 January, 2023 11:16 IST
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti reacts during a game. | Photo Credit: CIRO DE LUCA

Napoli will be eyeing a record-equalling 12th consecutive Serie A win when it travels to Inter Milan as action resumes in Italy’s top flight following a seven-week break for the World Cup and the festive season.

With the fifth-placed Inter eager to occupy one of the top four Champions League qualifying spots, it faces an uphill challenge against a Napoli side that set a club record 11 consecutive Serie A victories in a season before the break.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti will be determined to keep that momentum going as he can count on a full-strength squad for the showdown.

Another victory will tie Napoli with Juventus’s longest winning streak in the top-flight, set during the 2017-18 campaign.

Inter, which is 11 points behind Napoli, will be without injured midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

AC Milan cannot afford to slip up if it wants to keep challenging Napoli for the title. Stefano Pioli’s second-placed side trail the leader by eight points and faces mid-table Salernitana, which has won only one of six Serie A meetings against Milan.

Milan will be without defender Fode Ballo-Toure who is out for a month with an shoulder injury.

Struggling Cremonese faces a tough challenge at home against Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus, having yet to register a league win this season.

Juventus will be able to call upon Wojciech Szczesny for the contest, with the Polish goalkeeper having returned to full training after recovering from a neck injury.

Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes are also available, following their World Cup-winning campaign with Argentina.

Fourth-placed Lazio travels to lowly Lecce.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma hosts Bologna.

