Inter should target Pogba if it can afford him, says Bergomi

Paul Pogba should be a target for Inter if it has the financial capabilities to put a deal together, according to Nerazzurri great Giuseppe Bergomi.

Manchester United star Pogba has long been linked with an Old Trafford exit with Real Madrid and former club Juventus thought to be chief among his suitors.

Inter coach Antonio Conte, who worked with Pogba at Juve, has done plenty of business with Premier League clubs since returning to Italy, bringing Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Christian Eriksen and Ashley Young to San Siro, while Victor Moses cut short his loan at Fenerbahce to link up with his ex-Chelsea boss.

Bergomi, who won a Serie A title, a Coppa Italia and three UEFA Cups during his glorious Inter career, thinks Pogba fits the profile for the kind of talent the club ought to be targeting.

"If you have the economic strength to go and get him, you have to do it immediately," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It's true that he hasn't been at his best in recent seasons, but he would return to a football he knows well.

"He doesn't need to adapt and could immediately leave a mark. Beyond his technical abilities, with the physique he has, he would still be dominant in Serie A.

"There are few players like him around. Pogba is 27 and would return to Italy in time for his last leap in quality," he added.

Pogba's first stint in Italy saw him win four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia twice, while he played under Conte for two seasons in Turin before the coach departed to take over Italy's national team.

"Conte can bring out the best in him, like in the past," Bergomi added.

"For Inter, it would be a coup to help them challenge immediately, but I guess they will have to sacrifice something.

"If they aim to build something for the long run, I remain convinced about the idea of investing in players like [Sandro] Tonali or [Manuel] Locatelli."